×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Big Bash League 2019: Chris Green signs a record 6-year deal with Sydney Thunder

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
News
17 Nov 2019, 12:32 IST

Chris Green
Chris Green

Chris Green has signed a 6-year deal with Sydney Thunder, which now stands as the record of the most prolonged association by a player in the Big Bash League. Chris Lynn held this record earlier with a 5-year deal with Brisbane Heat, signed two years ago.

Green signed with the Sydney Thunder back in 2014 and had played a pivotal role in their winning campaign in the 2014/15 season. He is an off-spinner who is known for his decent batting skills in the middle-order. Green has 31 BBL wickets at an economy rate of 7.05 and has also has scored 325 runs at a strike rate of 137.71.

Green expressed his delight at joining the Sydney Thunder on a long-term contract. 

(The) Thunder was the first team that backed me when I was playing grade cricket, so to lock in my future with the club is really exciting. It's not often you have security, so for me to get that with a club that I love, I'm really excited and very grateful for this opportunity to continue to represent Thunder into the future.

As per the deal, Chris Green will remain associated with the Sydney Thunder till the 13th edition of the BBL. Green, who is yet to represent Australia in international cricket, has also played for the Quetta Gladiators, the Lahore Qalandars (PSL) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (CPL) as a T20 specialist.

Tags:
BBL 2019 Sydney Thunder Cricket Chris Green T20
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Tue, 17 Dec, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 2 | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Thu, 19 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 4 | Fri, 20 Dec, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 5 | Fri, 20 Dec, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 6 | Sat, 21 Dec, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 7 | Sat, 21 Dec, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 8 | Sun, 22 Dec, 09:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 9 | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 10 | Mon, 23 Dec, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 11 | Tue, 24 Dec, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 12 | Thu, 26 Dec, 01:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Fri, 27 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 14 | Sat, 28 Dec, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Sun, 29 Dec, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 16 | Mon, 30 Dec, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 17 | Tue, 31 Dec, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 18 | Wed, 01 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 19 | Thu, 02 Jan, 10:10 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 20 | Thu, 02 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 21 | Fri, 03 Jan, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sat, 04 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 23 | Sun, 05 Jan, 01:10 PM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 24 | Sun, 05 Jan, 04:10 PM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 25 | Mon, 06 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 26 | Tue, 07 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 27 | Wed, 08 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 28 | Wed, 08 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 29 | Thu, 09 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 30 | Fri, 10 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 31 | Sat, 11 Jan, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Sat, 11 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 33 | Sun, 12 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 34 | Sun, 12 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Match 35 | Mon, 13 Jan, 01:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 36 | Tue, 14 Jan, 10:10 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 37 | Wed, 15 Jan, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 38 | Wed, 15 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 39 | Thu, 16 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 40 | Fri, 17 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 41 | Sat, 18 Jan, 10:10 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 42 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 43 | Sun, 19 Jan, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 44 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 45 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:10 PM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 46 | Mon, 20 Jan, 04:10 PM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 48 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 49 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 50 | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 51 | Fri, 24 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 52 | Sat, 25 Jan, 10:10 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 54 | Sun, 26 Jan, 09:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sun, 26 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Mon, 27 Jan, 09:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 3 | Sat, 01 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us