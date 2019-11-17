Big Bash League 2019: Chris Green signs a record 6-year deal with Sydney Thunder

Chris Green has signed a 6-year deal with Sydney Thunder, which now stands as the record of the most prolonged association by a player in the Big Bash League. Chris Lynn held this record earlier with a 5-year deal with Brisbane Heat, signed two years ago.

Green signed with the Sydney Thunder back in 2014 and had played a pivotal role in their winning campaign in the 2014/15 season. He is an off-spinner who is known for his decent batting skills in the middle-order. Green has 31 BBL wickets at an economy rate of 7.05 and has also has scored 325 runs at a strike rate of 137.71.

Green expressed his delight at joining the Sydney Thunder on a long-term contract.

(The) Thunder was the first team that backed me when I was playing grade cricket, so to lock in my future with the club is really exciting. It's not often you have security, so for me to get that with a club that I love, I'm really excited and very grateful for this opportunity to continue to represent Thunder into the future.

“I get goosebumps every time I pull on the Thunder shirt."@chrisgreen_93 has committed to the #ThunderNation until the end of #BBL13 ✍️💚 https://t.co/jqZDWdZxJr — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 16, 2019

As per the deal, Chris Green will remain associated with the Sydney Thunder till the 13th edition of the BBL. Green, who is yet to represent Australia in international cricket, has also played for the Quetta Gladiators, the Lahore Qalandars (PSL) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (CPL) as a T20 specialist.