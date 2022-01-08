Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers take on the Perth Scorchers in match 42 of the BBL at the Coffs Harbor International Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers have had a decent run in the tournament so far. Having won six of their nine games, they are currently third in the points table. They beat the formidable Melbourne Stars set-up by 152 runs in their tournament-opener and by seven wickets in the reverse fixture.

The Sixers then beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs but were handed a 44-run defeat in the reverse fixture. They then went on to beat the Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets. The Sixers also beat the Sydney Thunder by 30 runs Brisbane Heat by two wickets. Their fixture against the Melbourne Renegades was washed out.

Heading into this encounter the Sixers were handed a 10-run defeat by an in-form Perth Scorchers side. Bowling first, the Sixers restricted an explosive Scorchers batting side to a 143-run total.

Hayden Kerr was wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 4/32. Dan Christian (2/14), Sean Abbott (1/28) and Jackson Bird (1/22) played crucial roles with the ball in hand. Chasing the target, the explosive Sixers batting line-up crumbled and fell agonizingly short of the target. Dan Christian was the only batter who fired, scoring a 61-ball 73.

The Perth Scorchers are currently positioned comfortably at the top of the points table, with 8 wins in 10 games. Both their losses in the tournament came against the Sydney Thunder.

The Scorchers beat the Brisbane Heat by six runs in their tournament opener. They then went on to beat the Adelaide Strikers by 49 runs and the Hurricanes twice.

The Scorchers also picked up victories against the Melbourne Renegades, the Melbourne Stars, and the Sydney Sixers.

Heading into this encounter, they were handed a 6-wicket defeat by the Sydney Thunder. Batting first, the Scorchers could only manage a 133-run total. Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer and anchored the Scorchers' innings, scoring a 31-ball 30.

Ashton Agar (10-ball 22), Laurie Evans (18-ball 20) and Kurtis Patterson (14-ball 19) played crucial cameos with the bat in hand. Defending a modest total, the bowlers ensured that the Scorchers remained in the contest for the majority of the encounter. Andrew Tye (2/38) and Matthew Kelly (1/29) were the stars with the ball.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 42 BBL 2021-22

Date & Time: 09th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Coffs Harbor International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbor

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coffs Harbor International Sports Stadium is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots after the initial passage of play.

The pacers need to utilize this time to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain could play spoilsport on what is expected to be an enthralling day of cricket.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Phillippe has been crucial with the bat in hand while Moises Henriques and Dan Christian have made all-round contributions. Hayden Kerr has been the top wicket-taker for the Sixers this season.

Probable XI

Josh Phillippe (wk), James Vince, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have been impressive with the bat for the Perth Scorchers while Ashton Agar has put in some crucial all-round performances. Tymal Mills and Andrew Tye have impressed with the ball for the Scorchers.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Both teams have some serious match-winners among their ranks. A cracker of a contest is on the cards as the two in-form sides take on each other. Based on their current form, the Perth Scorchers are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

