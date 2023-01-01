Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 24, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers are set to cross swords in Match No.24 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 1. The match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, are sitting pretty on top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.233. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and are coming into this game after beating the Melbourne Stars by six wickets on Thursday.

After being put into the field first, the Scorchers did an excellent job and restricted the Stars to 135 in 20 overs. Jhye Richardson was the pick of their bowlers with four wickets for 25 runs. Thereafter, Ashton Turner’s 26-ball 53 took the Scorchers past the finish line.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, on the other hand, are precariously placed at No.5 in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.240. They will go into their next game after two back-to-back losses at the hands of the Sydney Sixers.

The Renegades lost to the Sixers by six wickets in their previous game on Friday. Their bowlers restricted the Renegades to 124 for the loss of seven wickets. Thereafter, Akeal Hosein got two wickets, but the Sixers chased the target down with 13 balls to spare.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 24, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 1, 2022, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The venue hosted only one match in the ongoing BBL and it turned out to be fairly high-scoring. Teams need to score above 170 to give themselves a realistic chance of securing a victory in the match. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 30s with a 24 per cent cloud cover. There will be dew, but it’s not going to put much of an impact on the game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Peter Handscomb (wk), Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Perth Scorchers

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are firm favorites to win their upcoming match. The Renegades haven’t been in the best of form by any stretch of the imagination. Scorchers should be able to get past them comfortably.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

