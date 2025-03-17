Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 season commenced on Sunday, March 16, with an exhilarating opening game between Saffron XI and Birsa Warriors XI. The thrilling T20 competition features six teams, each playing against the others once in a round-robin format.

Following the 15-match league stage, the top four teams in the points table will advance to the semifinals. All matches, including the semifinals and the final, will be hosted by the Sardar Patel Stadium in Bardoli, Gujarat.

Brimming with talented and passionate local cricketers, the competing teams are Saffron XI, Birsa Warriors XI, Titan XI, Riders XI, Royal XI, and Rangers XI. The format ensures that every match carries significant weight, keeping the race for the knockout stage intense and unpredictable. With high stakes and closely contested battles, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat action throughout the tournament.

As per the schedule, only the opening match and the final are standalone fixtures. All other matches will be played as double-headers, with the first match of the day beginning at 1:00 PM IST, followed by the second match at 6:00 PM IST.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025:

Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, March 16

Match 1 – Saffron XI vs Birsa Warriors XI, 6:00 PM

Monday, March 17

Match 2 – Titan XI vs Riders XI, 1:00 PM

Match 3 – Riders XI vs Saffron XI, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 4 – Birsa Warriors XI vs Titan XI, 1:00 PM

Match 5 – Royal XI vs Rangers XI, 6:00 PM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 6 – Saffron XI vs Titan XI, 1:00 PM

Match 7 – Royal XI vs Riders XI, 6:00 PM

Thursday, March 20

Match 8 – Birsa Warriors XI vs Riders XI, 1:00 PM

Match 9 – Saffron XI vs Rangers XI, 6:00 PM

Friday, March 21

Match 10 – Royal XI vs Titan XI, 1:00 PM

Match 11 – Birsa Warriors XI vs Rangers XI, 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 22

Match 12 – Saffron XI vs Royal XI, 1:00 PM

Match 13 – Riders XI vs Rangers XI, 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 23

Match 14 – Royal XI vs Birsa Warriors XI, 1:00 PM

Match 15 – Rangers XI vs Titan XI, 6:00 PM

Monday, March 24

Match 16 – TBC vs TBC, 1:00 PM

Match 17 – TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 25

Final – TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire Birsa Munda T20 Trophy 2025 season will be available on the FanCode app and website.

