BPL 2019-20: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahidul Islam take Khulna Tigers to third position with a 52-run win against Rangpur Rangers

Mushfiqur Rahim's fifty helped Khulna Tigers win the match

Khulna Tigers broke their two-match losing streak in Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 by defeating the Rangpur Rangers in match number 22 of the tournament. Mushfiqur Rahim (59) and Shahidul Islam (4/23) starred for Khulna as they won the match by 52 runs.

Rangpur Rangers had the momentum by their side as they had registered their first win of the season against Chattogram Challengers last week. Hence, they entered as favorites but Shahidul Islam's magnificent spell did not allow them to chase down the target of 183 runs.

Robbie Frylinck (1/23) had removed the big fish Shane Watson (5) in the second over of the innings as he laid the platform for the other bowlers to trouble the opposition batsmen. Soon, Mohammad Amir (1/15) got the better of Mohammad Naim (20) as the Rangers never got going in the second innings.

Lewis Gregory (34) was the top-scorer of the innings as Shahidul's four-wicket haul ensured that Rangers could score only 130 runs in their 20 overs.

Earlier in the evening, Khulna got a chance to bat first despite losing the toss. Some fine performances from Nazmul Hossain Shanto (30), skipper Rahim and Najibullah Zadran (41) guided them to a brilliant total of 182 runs. Although Rilee Rossouw (0) got out on the first ball he faced, the Tigers set a big target for their opponents.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) shone with the ball for Rangers while Gregory (2/36) supported him with his two wickets.

Courtesy of this big win, Khulna Tigers have now secured the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers continue to languish at the bottom with just 2 points in 6 games. Tigers will be in action tomorrow as they lock horns with Sylhet Thunder.