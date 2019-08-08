Breaking: Hashim Amla announces his retirement from international cricket

Hashim Amla had 2019 Cricket World Cup for South Africa

Star South African batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He will, however, continue to feature in domestic competitions including South Africa's franchise T20 competition Mzanzi Super League.

#BreakingNews @amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. #AmlaRetires pic.twitter.com/l9qgnt0661 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 8, 2019

Amla last featured for South Africa in the 2019 Cricket World Cup wherein South Africa went through a disappointing run of losses to end the league phase at the 7th spot. The 36-year-old also endured an average tournament by only managing to score 203 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 64.85.

This came on the back of a rough 12 months which almost saw Amla missing out on a spot from South Africa's World Cup squad.

The top-order batsman bids adieu to the international scene after having an illustrious career which saw him break several records. He holds the records for being the fastest ever batsman to score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODI cricket. Additionally, Amla has the most ODI tons (27) and is also the only batsman to score a 300 for South Africa.

Overall, Amla has scored 8113 runs from 181 ODI matches while also notching up 9282 runs in 124 Test matches. He was also a good T20I batsman, having gone on to make 1277 runs in 44 matches.

Amla released a statement to mark an end to his 15-year-long international career.

Hashim Amla's statement:

Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege. I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

Also, My family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!

And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.

Love and peace.

- Hashim