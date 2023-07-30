BRW vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Mississauga Panthers (MP) will lock horns in Match No.16 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Wolves have had a decent campaign thus far in the tournament. They are sitting on top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of 0.710 thanks to wins in three out of five matches.

They will go into the game after losing to Vancouver Knights by nine wickets. Their batters faltered big time as the Wolves were restricted to 129. Several of their batters got into double digits, but none of them were able to make their starts count.

Ruben Trumpelmann picked up four wickets to rock the Wolves’ batting lineup. The Knights chased down the target with 11 balls to spare and handed the Wolves their maiden defeat of the championship. Logan van Beek was the only wicket-taker for the Wolves.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, have already been shown the door of elimination. Hence, they have nothing, but pride to play for going into their remaining two matches. With a net run rate of -2.282, they are placed at the bottom, thanks to losses in all five matches.

They will go into the game after losing to Surrey Jaguars, who were starting to turn their campaign around.

GT20 Canada 2023, BRW vs MP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Wolves?

Brampton Wolves will go into the match as firm favourites without much of a doubt. They will be looking to tighten their grip on the top two spots. The Wolves will fancy their chances against the Panthers, who are terribly out of form.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

