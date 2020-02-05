Bushfire Cricket Bash called off due to rain forecast

Rain is expected to interrupt the proceedings at SCG on Saturday

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game will not be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday as the city is likely to receive torrential rain this weekend. The decision has been made keeping in mind that the Big Bash League final is to be played at the same venue as scheduled. The ICC is meanwhile exploring other options for the charity game.

News had it that almost 20,000 tickets for the star-studded game were sold in just 24 hours. In view of the cancellation, the buyers will soon be sent the refund details.

As per the weather forecast, around 30 to 50mm of rain is expected in Sydney on Saturday. Initially, there were calls for moving both the charity match and the BBL Final to the MCG. But Cricket Australia thought that if the charity game – which was to be played as a curtain-raiser to the BBL final – is canceled, then the risk of damaging the SCG pitch will be less and one of the two matches could be played.

The BBL Final, at the most, can be reduced to a five-overs per side contest but there is no reserve day if the game is washed out.

Details of the new venue for the Bushfire game are awaited.