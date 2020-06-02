×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Cricket Association of Bengal to conduct mandatory eye tests for senior, u-23 teams

  • The Cricket Association of Bengal has decided to conduct compulsory eye tests for players after cricket resumes.
  • Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta also welcomed this decision.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 17:02 IST

The iconic Eden Gardens
The iconic Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to conduct compulsory eye tests for players of the senior team, as well as the under-23 team, after cricket resumes post the COVID-19 lockdown.

A discussion that included head coach Arun Lal and the CAB administration was held by the Bengal coaching staff. Conducting mandatory eye tests to look into certain eyesight issues post a long layoff from competitive cricket was deemed extremely necessary.

Avishek Dalmiya informed PTI:

"Eyesight and reflex are two important elements in cricket that's why (head coach) Arun Lal suggested that the test should be made mandatory. So we can address the eyesight issues if any."
"We are just waiting for the BCCI guidelines on the matter. We have frame our own guidelines. Safety of the players is paramount to us. We don't want to take any chances."
"Every aspect and segment of our preparedness to slowly return to the game was discussed in great details. Performances of previous season was also reviewed."

The team's cricket operations manager Joydeep Mukherjee also reiterated Dalmiya's stance of making sure any eyesight issues are thoroughly checked before the resumption of professional cricket in the state.

He told PTI:

"We have seen before that suddenly a player is dropping catches, seeing the ball a bit late. The eyesight can get affected without your knowledge that makes a huge difference in your cricket. So we will make it mandatory for senior and U-23 teams and we may get this for U-19 cricketers too." 
Advertisement

Former India cricketer welcomes CAB decision

DeepDas Gupta
DeepDas Gupta

Former India wicket-keeper and Bengal captain Deep Dasgupta also acknowledged the fact that cricket is game of hand-eye coordination. Therefore, any eyesight issues could put a cricketer's life in jeopardy.

Dasgupta told PTI:

"When you are coming back on field, you would like to just check the eyesight. Nothing wrong in it. Often it's not a 20/20 vision, it could well be 19/20 without your knowledge."
"There could be a case of depth perception in case of cylindrical power. You could have difficulty in gauging the colour of the ball or have depth perception."

Published 02 Jun 2020, 17:02 IST
West Bengal Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today, 08:30 PM
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
SKK VS GHG preview
Match 6 | Today
PF
SIG
Match Cancelled
PF VS SIG live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
HCC 145/9 (20 ov)
VCC 110/8 (20 ov)
Helsinki Cricket Club won by 35 runs.
HCC VS VCC live score
Match 5 | Sat, 06 Jun, 04:30 PM
Greater Helsinki CC
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GHC VS SKK preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
DIC
PF
Match Cancelled
DIC VS PF live score
Match 5 | Today
SIG
STO
Match Cancelled
SIG VS STO live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
Bengal Tigers CC
Empire CC
BTC VS ECC preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
STO
ALZ
Match Cancelled
STO VS ALZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vincy Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी