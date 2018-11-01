×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Can Rohit Sharma outperform Virat Kohli in the 5th ODI to win the Man of the Series Award?

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
480   //    01 Nov 2018, 12:42 IST

Rohit Sharma's two big hundreds in the series have come in winning causes
Rohit Sharma's two big hundreds in the series have come in winning causes

Though both players and fans put team performance over an individual’s, there is no getting away from the fact that individual brilliance adds to the lure of a game. And if a team consists of world-class performers like the Indian cricket team is blessed to have now, such individuals garner a lot of excitement, in terms of their own outstanding performances as well in comparison with others.

In the current Indian ODI batting line up, the two best performers are certainly Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with Shikhar Dhawan a close third. Both Kohli and Rohit have lit up the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies with some scintillating batting, studded with breathtaking shots.

In the four matches played so far, Kohli has scored 420 runs, which includes three consecutive centuries, the first such achievement by an Indian batsman. He has done that at an astounding average of 140. On the other hand, Rohit too has done remarkably well. He has scored 326 runs with two centuries at an average of 109.

Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to score 3 consecutive ODI centuries
Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to score 3 consecutive ODI centuries

On the face of it, it seems Kohli is ahead of Rohit in the ‘race’ for the Man of the Series award. But a closer look will suggest that the race is much closer, and a better performance from Rohit compared to Kohli in the 5th ODI should tilt the race in his favour.

Even though Rohit has scored one hundred less, both those centuries have come in winning causes, but only one of Kohli’s three centuries resulted in an Indian victory, with one tie and a loss.

Both of Rohit’s centuries were 150 plus scores, whereas Kohli has managed only one such score. Moreover, Rohit’s strike rate is much better than that of Kohli. Rohit has had a strike rate of over 120 to Kohli’s 113.

So, like every Indian cricket fan, though one is looking forward to India’s victory in the 5th ODI, one is also excited at the prospect of witnessing some more magic from two of the best batsmen plying their trade in world cricket now.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Time for Shikhar Dhawan to score big in the 5th ODI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history in the first ODI vs WI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
India Vs WI 5th ODI: Dhoni at the brink of a couple of...
RELATED STORY
5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships...
RELATED STORY
3 Times India came back from behind to win an ODI series...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman...
RELATED STORY
India vs WI: Rohit Sharma-162(137), West Indies-153 all out!
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI
WIN 10/2 (5.4 ov)
IND
LIVE
Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us