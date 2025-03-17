Canada tour of Namibia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Canadian cricket team is set to face hosts Namibia in a five-match T20I series, scheduled between March 18 and 23. All matches will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Ad

The two teams recently met in the tenth round of the 2024-2026 ODI Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek earlier this month.

In T20Is, Namibia is currently enduring a seven-match losing streak, which began during the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies last June. Since then, the southern African nation has suffered consecutive T20I defeats, twice each against the USA and against the UAE, during the Namibia T20 tri-series between September and October.

Ad

Trending

Canada, on the other hand, is experiencing a topsy-turvy run in T20Is. While they failed to secure the Netherlands tri-nation T20I series in August 2024, North America’s emerging cricketing force redeemed itself by winning the Canada T20 tri-series in October, registering emphatic wins over Nepal and Oman at home.

With both teams seeking a course correction ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the upcoming series presents a crucial opportunity for them to regain some positive momentum going forward.

Ad

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the entire Canada tour of Namibia 2025:

Canada tour of Namibia 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, March 18

1st T20I - Namibia vs Canada, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, March 19

2nd T20I - Namibia vs Canada, 5:30 PM

Friday, March 21

3rd T20I - Namibia vs Canada, 5:30 PM

Ad

Saturday, March 22

4th T20I - Namibia vs Canada, 5:30 PM

Sunday, March 23

5th T20I - Namibia vs Canada, 5:30 PM

Canada tour of Namibia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire Canada tour of Namibia's five-match T20I series 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Canada tour of Namibia 2025: Full Squads

Namibia

Ad

Zane Green (wk), Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Jan de Villiers, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Jack Brassell, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Handre Klazinge, Lohandre Louwrens (wk) and Jan Frylinck.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Ajayveer Singh and Dilpreet Bajwa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️