The CBFS T10 League 2023 is a T10 tournament that has been organized by Sharjah Cricket. The first match of the tournament will take place on Friday, November 3.

A total of 36 matches will be played in the group stage, which will be followed by the quarter-finals, two plate semi-finals, two semi-finals, plate final, and final. The final game of the CBFS tournament will be played on Wednesday, November 28.

The 46-match event will see a total of 12 teams compete against each other. These 12 teams are: Ajman Heroes, Alif Pharma, CSS Group, Gems Education CC, Stallions Sports Academy, Seven District Juniors, The Vision Shipping, Seven Districts, SA Sports Club, Karwan Cricket Club, Prim Heights Transport, and Z Games Strikers.

Each of these 12 teams will play a total of six games each during the league phase. All these matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The CBFS T10 League 2023 will start a day after the final of the CBFS T20 League is completed. A total of 10 teams from that tournament will be a part of the T10 tournament. The two additional teams are Prim Heights Transport and Ajman Heroes.

Seven Districts and Z Games Strikers notably played in the final of the CBFS T20 tournament.

CBFS T10 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, November 3

Karwan Cricket Club vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts Juniors vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Saturday, November 4

The Vision Shipping vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 6:15 PM

Prim Height Transport vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

SA Sports Club vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Sunday, November 5

Seven Districts vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 6:15 PM

Seven Districts Juniors vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Karwan Cricket Club vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Monday, November 6

Prim Height Transport vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, November 7

Seven Districts vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Karwan Cricket Club vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Wednesday, November 8

Prim Height Transport vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

SA Sports Club vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Thursday, November 9

Seven Districts Juniors vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Friday, November 10

Prim Height Transport vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

The Vision Shipping vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Saturday, November 11

Seven Districts vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Karwan Cricket Club vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

SA Sports Club vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Sunday, November 12

The Vision Shipping vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Prim Height Transport vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts Juniors vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Monday, November 13

SA Sports Club vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts Juniors vs Ajman Heroes; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, November 14

Karwan Cricket Club vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Wednesday, November 15

The Vision Shipping vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

SA Sports Club vs CSS Group; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Monday, November 20

Seven Districts vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Karwan Cricket Club vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, November 21

The Vision Shipping vs Z Games Strikers; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Seven Districts Juniors vs Stallions Sports Academy; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Wednesday, November 22

Prim Height Transport vs Gems Education CC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

SA Sports Club vs Alif Pharma; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Friday, November 24

Quarter-Final 1, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Saturday, November 25

Quarter-Final 3, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Sunday, November 26

Plate Semi-Final 1, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Plate Semi-Final 2, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Monday, November 27

Semi-Final 1, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

Semi-Final 2, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, November 28

CBFS T10 Plate Final, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 9:00 PM

CBFS T10 Final, TBC vs TBC; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - 11:30 PM

CBFS T10 League 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

CBFS T10 League 2023: Full Squads

Ajman Heroes

Aditya Singh, Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk (c), Amjad Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sagar Kalyan, Abdul Malik, Alishan Sharafu, Arjun Gadoya, Aryan Lakra, Harshit Kaushik, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammed Ajmal, Nav Pabreja, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Kaunain Abbas (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Usman, Sheraz Ahmad, Syed Essam, Uzair Anees, Zohaib Gujjar

Alif Pharma

Abdul Razzak, Abubakr Sidque, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Naqeeb Khan, Saad Maqsood, Saqib Raza, Umar Shah, Irfan Sajid, Junaid Shamsudheen, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Syed Adeel, Uzair Maan, Zafar Malik, Ahsan Sultan (wk), Suhail Ahmed (wk), Abubakar Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Muhammad Punhal, Sikandar Khan, Syed Rahman, Syed Zohaib Rahman, Wasim Akram, Zainullah Rehmani, Zohair Iqbal

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Rojith Ganesh, Zohaib Khan, Aquib Khan, Gihan Chathuranga, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Renjith Mani, Vishnu Raj, Aquib Fazal (wk), Danish Sarhadi (wk), Muhammad Hafeef (wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Krishna Kala, Mohammed Sheraz, Nipun Babu, Ranjith Haridas, Vimalnadh PV

Gems Education CC

Balraj Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Naik Muhammad, Revlino Fernandes, Salman Shahid, Sayyed Hamza, Shahan Akram, Taimoor Ali, Ali Teepu Sultan, Asim Arshad, Karan Saini, Mohsin Irshad, Muhammad Farooq, Qaiser Nawaz, Muhammd Salman (wk), Sajid Iqbal (wk), Ali Afridi, Bilal Akbar, Binny Ragunath, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Jamshaid, Shahid Bhutta, Shahid Nawaz, Waqar Younas, Zafar Raja (c)

Stallions Sports Academy

Atif Ali, Baber Abdul Muqtabar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Furqan Ilyas, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Sohaib (c), Samad Khan, Abdul Manan, Ameer Hamza, Mazhar Hussain, Qamar Awan, Umer Dogar, Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk). Abdul Sattar, Awais Sarfraz, Jatinder Kumar, Junaid Khan, Keshav Sharma, Mudassir Ghulam, Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Zahid, Murtaza Nazeer Ahmed, Rizwan Gill, Tariq Mahmood

Seven Districts Juniors

Aryan Saxena, Atta Rahmani, Ayush Chauhan, Hassan Eisakhel, Hidayatullah Ayobi, Muhammad Shahdad, Nabeel Aziz, Saad Ali Refai, Sahil Arman, Sohail Shah, Umair Khan, Zain Ullah Khan, Abdullah Ismail, Ammar Badami, Angad Nehru, Arsalan Rana, Dhruv Parashar, Harsh Desai, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Akasha Tahir, Muhammad Ismail, Noor Ayobi, Shaurya Singh, Sher Khan, Uddish Suri, Yuvraj Barua, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Aaron Cornish, Ali Asgar Shums, Hardik Pai. Harit Shetty, Hilal Noori, Omid Rehman, Rachit Ghosh, Sailles Jaishankar, Unaib Rehman, Zein Mir

The Vision Shipping

Ali Abid, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Imran Javed, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Usman Khan, Jawad Ghani, Mohammad Nadeem, Saqib Mahmood (c). Shiraz Khan, Syed Amir Shah, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sandeep Singh (wk), Umer Arshad (wk), Zeeshan Abid (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Sajjad Malook, Shahbaz Ali, Shoaib Khan

Seven Districts

Ihtisham Ul Haq, Muhammad Umar Eman, Shahzad Ali, Shahzad Khan, Wasi Shah, Abdul Ghaffar, Almas Hafiz, Atta Ur Rahim, Haider Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider (c), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Shakir Afridi, Tharindu Perera. Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Kashif (wk), Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Mohsin, Nabeel Arshad, Nabeel Aziz, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Naseer

SA Sports Club

Faisal Raheem, Imran Khan, Mubashir Nazar, Muhammad Imran OD, Samiullah Khan, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Abdullah Ishaq, Faras Khan, Harish Khan, Muhammad Saqlain, Ravneet Tanwar, Salman Randhawa, Sunny Azam (c), Abdul Khaliq (wk), Muhammad Ikram (wk), Qamar Hussain (wk), Usman Bangash (wk), Ali Moazzam, Kamran Yar, Momin Azam, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Irfan, Saifullah Noor, Shiraz Ahmed, Shoaib Khattak, Syed Makhdoom

Karwan Cricket Club

Faisal Khan, Hameedullah Khan, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Luqman Faisal, Mohammed Aqeel, Yusuf Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Hazrat Luqman, Mahmood Ali, Qamar Awan, Rehman Ghani, Umair Ali, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (wk), Mayank Choudhary (wk), Moazzam Hayat (wk), Ali Iqbal, Anas Sattar, Babar Iqbal, Harry Bharwal, Monish Gajeswaran, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Bilawal, Said Nazeer Afridi, Saif Ali Ghauri, Salman Saleem, Shahzaib Ahmed, Waqas Ali

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Khan, Amjad Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Rahman Gull, Sagheer Afridi, Saqib Khan, Shams Alam, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Naeem, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Abdullah Khan (wk), Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Mudasir Khan (Wk), Sana Ulhaq Bhatti (wk), Abdul Latif Ayoubi, Farid Ghulam, Jasim Jawad Hussain, Mehraban Shah Afridi, Muhammad Irfan, Riaz Khaliq

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Muhammad Aizaz, Sardar Bahzad, Shahrukh Amin (c), Babar Agha, Mohammad Azhar, Nadir Hussain, Ronak Panoly, Abdullah Saleem (Wk), Bilal Cheema (Wk), Safeer Tariq (Wk), Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Altaf, Irfan Khattak, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Ismail, Nilansh Keswani, Taimoor Bhatti