Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers, Match 9

Karnataka Bulldozers registered their second consecutive win after beating Bengal Tigers by 30 runs on Saturday in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. With the win, the Bulldozers have taken themselves to second spot on the table with four points.

Bengal Tigers, on the other hand, are at number four with a solitary win from two matches.

In the second game of the day, Kerala Strikers stunned Telugu Warriors in a last-over thriller.

Telugu Warriors lost their first game of the tournament against Kerala Strikers on Saturday. Despite the loss, they kept themselves at number three on the table with two wins in three matches. Kerala Strikers, on the other hand, registered their first win and it helped them take the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, Chennai Rhinos are sitting at the top with two wins from two matches. Mumbai Heroes have one win in two matches and are in sixth. Punjab de Sher and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are languishing at seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Both teams have played two matches each but are yet to open their account.

Karnataka Bulldozers beat Bengal Tigers by 30 runs; Strikers register first win

Karnataka Bulldozers took on Bengal Tigers in the 8th match of the Celebrity Cricket League on Saturday. Karnataka Bulldozers won the toss and chose to bat first. They posted 117 runs at the end of 10 overs in their first innings.

In reply, Bengal Tigers scored 109 runs for the loss of two wickets, trailing by just 8 runs. Karnataka batted brilliantly in their second innings as well and managed to score 130 runs. They set up a target of 139 runs for Bengal to win the match.

In pursuit, Bengal lost quick wickets before making a bit of a recovery. However, in the end, they fell 30 runs short of the target. This was the Karnataka Bulldozers's second win in a row.

In the second match of the day, defending champions Telugu Warriors took on Kerala Strikers in Hyderabad. Kerala Strikers won the toss and elected to bat first. A decent batting performance helped them to 95 for the loss of three wickets in the first innings.

In reply, Telugu Warriors managed to score 112 runs in their 10 overs, thereby taking a lead of 17 runs. Kerala Strikers managed to score 93 runs in their second innings and set up a target of 77 runs for Telugu Warriors to win the match.

Strikers bowled brilliantly and took the game right to the end with 11 runs needed in the final over. Kerala Strikers managed to defend 11 runs in the final over and beat Telugu Warriors in the end.

