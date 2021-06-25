Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (previously known as the Women's Regional T20 Cup) will commence on June 26th.
Eight teams will take part in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, scheduled from June 26 to September 5. The Charlotte Edwards Cup will follow a double round-robin format followed by the Final Day.
The brand new T20 league will see a total of eight teams competing against each other for the prestigious trophy.
Sunrisers, South East Stars, Western Storm, Lightning, Thunder, Northern Diamonds, Central Sparks and Southern Vipers are the eight teams who will take part in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021.
Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
June 26, Saturday
Lightning vs South East Stars, 3:30 PM
Western Storm vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, 7:00 PM
Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, 11:00 PM
July 2, Friday
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, 11:00 PM
July 3, Saturday
South East Stars vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM
Southern Vipers vs Lightning, 7:00 PM
July 4, Sunday
Thunder vs Western Storm, 3:30 PM
July 9, Friday
Thunder vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM
July 10, Saturday
Lightning vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM
South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM
August 25, Wednesday
South East Stars vs Lightning, 7:00 PM
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM
Western Storm vs Thunder, 7:00 PM
Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM
August 28, Saturday
Central Sparks vs Lightning, 7:00 PM
Sunrisers vs Thunder, 7:00 PM
Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, 7:00 PM
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, 7:00 PM
August 30, Monday
Central Sparks vs South East Stars, 7:00 PM
Lightning vs Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM
Sunrisers vs Western Storm, 7:00 PM
September 5, Sunday
Semi-Final, 7:00 PM
Final, 10:30 PM
Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details
Each team participating in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.
Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Squads
Lightning
Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland
Central Sparks
Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Steph Butler, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Hill, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong
Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill
North-West Thunder
Alex Hartley, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner
South East Stars
Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kira Chathli
Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill
Sunrisers
Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe
Western Storm
Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler.