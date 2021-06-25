Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (previously known as the Women's Regional T20 Cup) will commence on June 26th.

Eight teams will take part in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, scheduled from June 26 to September 5. The Charlotte Edwards Cup will follow a double round-robin format followed by the Final Day.

Sunrisers, South East Stars, Western Storm, Lightning, Thunder, Northern Diamonds, Central Sparks and Southern Vipers are the eight teams who will take part in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021.

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 26, Saturday

Lightning vs South East Stars, 3:30 PM

Western Storm vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, 7:00 PM

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, 11:00 PM

July 2, Friday

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, 11:00 PM

July 3, Saturday

South East Stars vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Lightning, 7:00 PM

July 4, Sunday

Thunder vs Western Storm, 3:30 PM

July 9, Friday

Thunder vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

July 10, Saturday

Lightning vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

August 25, Wednesday

South East Stars vs Lightning, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, 7:00 PM

Western Storm vs Thunder, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, 7:00 PM

August 28, Saturday

Central Sparks vs Lightning, 7:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Thunder, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, 7:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, 7:00 PM

August 30, Monday

Central Sparks vs South East Stars, 7:00 PM

Lightning vs Southern Vipers, 7:00 PM

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, 7:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, 7:00 PM

September 5, Sunday

Semi-Final, 7:00 PM

Final, 10:30 PM

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details

Each team participating in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: Squads

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Central Sparks

Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Steph Butler, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Hill, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill

North-West Thunder

Alex Hartley, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kira Chathli

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

Western Storm

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler.

