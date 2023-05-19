Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Western Storm, Central Sparks, Thunder, Northern Diamonds, Central Sparks, South Easters Stars, Southern Vipers and Sunrisers are the eight teams participating in the 24-day-long Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023.

All the teams will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note, as the top two teams will secure a place in the tournament finals, scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 10).

All matches in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 are scheduled to occur across various venues in England.

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 18

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, County Ground, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Friday, May 19

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, Headingley Cricket ground, Leeds, 11:00 PM

Saturday, May 20

South East Stars vs The Blaze, County Ground, Beckenham, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 21

Western Storm vs Thunder, County Ground, Taunton, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 23

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, Falkland Cricket Ground, Newbury, 3:30 PM

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, 3:30 PM

Thursday, May 25

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, Lord's, London, 6:45 PM

Thunder vs The Blaze, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, 9:00 PM

Friday, May 26

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds, Grace Road, Leicester, 6:15 PM

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 7:30 PM

The Blaze vs Central Sparks, The Oval, London, 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 27

Thunder vs Sunrisers, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 28

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, 7:00 PM

Western Storm vs South East Stars, County Ground, Taunton, 7:00 PM

Monday, May 29

Central Sparks vs Thunder, New Road, Worcester, 3:00 PM

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Wednesday, May 31

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, County Ground, Northampton, 7:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Thunder, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 2

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze, Riverside Ground, Chester le Street, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 3

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, 2:30 PM

Sunday, June 4

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, 8:00 PM

Western Storm vs Central Sparks, County Ground, Bristol, 3:00 PM

The Blaze vs Sunrisers, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM

Thunder vs South East Stars, Stanley Park, Blackpool, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 7

South East Stars vs Central Sparks, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 6:30 PM

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, County Ground, Hove, 11:30 PM

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, Stanley Park, Blackpool, 3:30 PM

Western Storm vs The Blaze, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 10

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, New Road, Worcester, 4:30 PM

Finals - TBC vs TBC, New Road, Worcester, 8:30 PM

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

Fans worldwide can watch the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 live on YouTube. The home teams' YouTube channels will telecast all games of the event.

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023: Full Squads

Western Storm

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chloe Skelton, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff (c), Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Katie Jones, Natasha Wraith (Wk), Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Niamh Holland, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale.

Central Sparks

Central Sparks v Sunrisers - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Ami Campbell, Chloe Brewer, Eve Jones (c), Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Abbey Freeborn (Wk), Amy Jones (Wk), Poppy Davies (Wk), Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Katie George, Liz Russell, Ria Fackrell.

Thunder

Women's Premier League - Mumbai Indians v UP Warriors

Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alice Clarke (Wk), Eleanor Threlkeld (Wk), Seren Smale (Wk), Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris.

Northern Diamonds

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

Grace Hall, Leah Dobson, Rachel Slater, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Chloe Tryon, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Woolston, Lizzie Scott, Bess Heath (Wk), Lauren Winfield (Wk), Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Katherine Fraser, Katie Levick, Phoebe Turner, Yvonne Graves.

South East Stars

South East Stars v Central Sparks - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Paige Scholfield, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant.

Southern Wipers

South East Stars v Southern Vipers - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Chloe Hill, Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Georgia Adams (c), Maia Bouchier, Mary Taylor, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nicole Faltum (Wk), Rhianna Southby (Wk), Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman.

Sunrisers

Northern Superchargers Women v Oval Invincibles Women - The Hundred

Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr (Wk), Mia Rogers (Wk), Scarlett Hughes (Wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Jodie Grewcock, Mady Villiers.

The Blaze

WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (Wk), Sarah Bryce (Wk), Tammy Beaumont, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro.

Poll : 0 votes