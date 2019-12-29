Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Chadwick Walton will be the player to watch out for

After losing to the Rajshahi Royals in their previous match, Cumilla Warriors will be looking to get their Bangladesh Premier League 2019 campaign back on track with a victory against Chattogram Challengers.

The Warriors have played 7 matches thus far and have registered only 2 wins. On the other hand, the Chattogram Challengers have won 6 of their 8 matches and sit pretty at the top of the table. The Challengers cruised past Dhaka Platoon by 6 wickets in their previous game and enter this contest high on confidence.

Imrul Kayes will be the key to success for Chattogram Challengers

Imrul Kayes will be the key to success for Chattogram Challengers. He has scored 289 runs in 8 matches thus far and has been in fine form. In the bowling department, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Rubel Hossain will play an important role for the Challengers.

For the Warriors, all-rounder Soumya Sarkar will hold the key while English batsman Dawid Malan will be keen to contribute as well. On the bowling front, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain will have the onus of taking wickets for Cumilla Warriors.

Dawid Malan will be looking to strike some form

Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 31st December 2019

Time: 1:30 pm (Local Time); 1:00 pm IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony.