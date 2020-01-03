Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20
Jan 03, 2020 IST
The 33rd match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a clash between two of the top 4 teams of the points table namely Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers. The Tigers are at the fourth position with 10 points in 8 games whereas the Challengers hold the third spot with 12 points in 9 matches.
A win for either of the teams can reward them with the coveted top position hence, both the teams will give it all they have in the upcoming match. The Tigers are coming off a 12-run-defeat against Dhaka Platoon where captain Mushfiqur Rahim's 64 runs went in vain. The skipper would hope that the team's South African stars Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck make utmost use of their T20 experience.
On the other side, Chattogram suffered a close 3-wicket-defeat versus Cumilla Warriors in their last game. The Challengers will expect their overseas stars Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl and Lendl Simmons to bring their 'A' game to the table.
In the bowling attack, all eyes will be on the duo of Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana as both the bowlers have performed extremely well in this season. Here are all the telecast details for match number 33 of BPL 2019-20.
Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers venue, date and start time
Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet
Date: 4th January 2020
Start Time: 1:30 PM (Local Time), 1:00 PM IST
How, when and where to watch?
DSport: India
FanCode: Online streaming in India
Fox Sports: Australia
Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh
GEO TV: Pakistan
Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada
Flow Sports: Caribbean regions
RTA: Afghanistan
BT Sport: United Kingdom
Eleven Sports: Italy
Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World
Squads
Chattogram Challengers
Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.
Khulna Tigers
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam