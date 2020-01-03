Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

' src='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2020/01/28ef9-15780563880871-800.jpg'> ' data-img-low='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2020/01/28ef9-15780563880871-500.jpg' src='data:image/svg+xml, '>Mushfiqur Rahim help Khulna Tigers in getting back to the winning track?" height="431" width="594" /> Can Mushfiqur Rahim help Khulna Tigers in getting back to the winning track?

The 33rd match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a clash between two of the top 4 teams of the points table namely Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers. The Tigers are at the fourth position with 10 points in 8 games whereas the Challengers hold the third spot with 12 points in 9 matches.

A win for either of the teams can reward them with the coveted top position hence, both the teams will give it all they have in the upcoming match. The Tigers are coming off a 12-run-defeat against Dhaka Platoon where captain Mushfiqur Rahim's 64 runs went in vain. The skipper would hope that the team's South African stars Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck make utmost use of their T20 experience.

On the other side, Chattogram suffered a close 3-wicket-defeat versus Cumilla Warriors in their last game. The Challengers will expect their overseas stars Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl and Lendl Simmons to bring their 'A' game to the table.

In the bowling attack, all eyes will be on the duo of Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana as both the bowlers have performed extremely well in this season. Here are all the telecast details for match number 33 of BPL 2019-20.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers venue, date and start time

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 4th January 2020

Start Time: 1:30 PM (Local Time), 1:00 PM IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Khulna Tigers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam