Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy find quirky ways to keep themselves entertained during self-quarantine [Watch]

  • Chris Gayle labelled himself as the 'Undisputed Champion' in the video's caption.
  • Daren Sammy shared a video of him dancing to some tunes post his return back home from Pakistan.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 20 Mar 2020, 10:07 IST

Daren Sammy (PC: Twitter)
Daren Sammy (PC: Twitter)

West Indies star cricketers Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy recently took to Instagram to share videos of their self-quarantine, in which they can be seen wearing masks and entertaining themselves.

With the coronavirus spreading to all parts of the globe, cricketers have been sharing videos of their daily activities during this period of forced isolation. Indian cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar among others also recently shared videos in which they have urged people to take precautions in order to combat the virus.

Sammy, who returned from Pakistan following the cancellation of the PSL 2020 knockout stages can be seen dancing around to a few tunes while wearing a special mask in his house.

Gayle, on the other hand, looks to be involved in a boxing session while decked up in proper boxing attire, and in the caption to the video, also called himself the 'Undisputed Champion'.

View this post on Instagram

Undisputed champion! 💪🏿

A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on

With the coronavirus bringing a standstill to sporting events across the globe, social media has been buzzing with cricketers posting videos of some quality moments with family, friends or during their training sessions.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from April 15th after being delayed owing to the coronavirus threat, and if the tournament does begin as per schedule, fans of Chris Gayle can witness the burly opener in action for the Kings XI Punjab.

Published 20 Mar 2020, 10:07 IST
West Indies Cricket Darren Sammy Chris Gayle
