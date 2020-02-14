Coach Paras Mhambrey reckons some names from India's U-19 team will feature in the senior side soon

Coach Paras Mhambrey is confident that some of the U19 stars would soon play in the senior team.

Although India lost the U19 World Cup final to Bangladesh, the tournament certainly unearthed some gems.

Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed 400 runs in the tournament to finish as the leading run-scorer, while Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Paras Mhambrey, the coach of the U19 team, is confident that some of these players will likely make it to the Indian senior team soon if they continue to perform consistently.

"Everyone from this lot will not represent the country, but there are a couple of guys who have the potential to go to that level. I am sure you will see some of the names from this team represent the senior team in a couple of years," Mhambrey told TOI .

Mhambrey was particularly impressed with the way Bishnoi bowled throughout the tournament and especially in the final, where his spell of 4-30 brought India back into the game. The coach believes that Bishnoi has the ammunition to be a successful bowler for the Indian senior team.

Ravi Bishnoi

"Ravi is an asset a captain can have in a team. He is a very handy bowler or I would say he is an all-situation bowler. Bring him into the attack in any situation, he will deliver. His journey wasn't just the World Cup, he will go a long way," Mhambrey asserted.

It obviously would have hurt the young Indian team to go down in such a close game, but Mhambrey was quick to let them know that it was just a bad day at the office. He believes that each player of the squad has the potential to become world-class, and all they need to do is move on from this defeat and continue their hard work.

Advertisement

"I told the boys, just leave whatever happened on the field and move ahead. That was just a bad day. Be proud of what you have done and don't judge yourself. This is what I said after the match to the boys," Mhambrey said.

"You can have these kinds of days in your life. You can't judge yourself by a bad day. They entered the final because they were the best. One team had to win and the other had to lose. So learn, accept and move on. This is all we spoke about," he further added.