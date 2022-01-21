Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 Match 6, Kenya Women vs Scotland Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Kenya Women lock horns with Scotland Women in the sixth match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Women's Cricket Qualifiers 2022. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this fixture.

Kenya, led by Margaret Ngoche, haven't had a great time in the tournament thus far. Having lost both their matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. Their net run rate of -3.594 is also the worst among the five teams taking part in the championship.

They come into this game on the back of a 80-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh. After electing to field first, their bowlers restricted the Tigresses to 125. Thereafter, Nahida Akter's five-wicket haul shot Kenya out for 45 in 12.4 overs.

Scotland, led by Kathryn Bryce, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with a win and a loss apiece. They started their campaign on a resounding note, defeating Malaysia by 31 runs. But on Tuesday, Sri Lanka slapped them with a heavy 109-run loss.

Batting first, the Lankans scored 182/4 on the back of Chamari Athapaththu's 45-ball 86, laced with 13 fours and two sixes. Thereafter, Scotland were bowled out for 73 in 12.1 overs. Barring Ellen Watson, who made 30, none of their batters got into double digits.

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Scotland, Match 6, CWG Cricket Qualifiers 2022.

Date and Time: January 22nd, 2022, Saturday, 7:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Kuala Lumpur is an even track as it has been fairly good for batting but the bowlers haven't returned empty-handed by any means. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams.

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions for the game will be clear and the sun will be out throughout. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Kenya

Probable XI: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sharon Juma, Sarah Wetoto, Mercyline Ochieng, Flavia Odhiambo, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira.

Scotland

Probable XI: Sarah Bryce, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ailsa Lister, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Lorna Jack.

Kenya Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

Kenya have looked completely out of sorts in the competition thus far. Scotland, on the contrary, lost their previous game, but gave an account of their A-game against the hosts. The Scots are firm favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Scotland to win this clash.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

