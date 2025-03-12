Comparing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's performance in the last three Champions Trophy finals

India won the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9). They won their third title, the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a fighting total of 251/7 on the board. In reply, India got over the line with an over and four wickets to spare to clinch the trophy. The Men in Blue have appeared in the final of the Champions trophy for three consecutive editions now, winning twice.

They beat England in the final in 2013. In 2017, India came close to defending their title but lost against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. Come the 2025 edition, they once again made the final and won the trophy as well.

From the team that won the 2025 final, there are only three players who played the finals for India in 2013 and 2017 as well. These players are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Let us take a look at how each of them fared in the last three Champions Trophy finals for India.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the last three Champions Trophy finals

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan to become India's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy. He now has 747 runs from 18 games at an average of 74.70 with a hundred and six fifties.

In the 2013 final against England, Kohli played a key role with the bat. The contest was reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain. On a tough pitch, he scored a crucial 43 off 34 balls including 4 fours and a six. In 2017, India were chasing 339 for a win against Pakistan in the final. Kohli, who had a brilliant tournament, suffered a rare failure and in the final he was dismissed for just 5 runs off 9 balls as India eventually lost the game.

Although India won this time around in 2025, Kohli once again, being in top form, was dismissed cheaply for just a solitary run in the final.

Edition (Final) Runs Wickets 2013 43 - 2017 5 - 2025 1 -

Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma played a massive role in India's win in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls including 7 fours and 3 sixes opening the batting, setting up the chase for India. He led from the front with the bat, making it easy for the rest of the batters who came in later.

Looking back at the other two finals, Rohit scored just 9 runs off 14 balls against England in 2013, hitting a single boundary before getting dismissed. Thus, he could not contribute a lot in the final.

Further, in 2017, Rohit failed to get going against Pakistan in the final. He was sent back in the first over of India's run-chase, being dismissed for a three-ball duck in the final.

Edition (Final) Runs Wickets 2013 9 - 2017 0 - 2025 76 -

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among India's top performers in the Champions Trophy. He won the 'Player of the Match' in the 2013 final for his all-round performance. Jadeja first scored an unbeaten 33 off 25 balls including 2 fours and as many sixes against England. He then bowled a match-winning spell, returning with figures of 2/24 from four overs.

In the 2017 final, however, he had a contrasting performance. Jadeja was expensive with the ball, giving away 67 runs from eight overs for no wicket. With the bat as well, he could score just 15 runs off 26 deliveries.

The 2025 final saw him bowl a brilliant spell as he returned with figures of 1/30 from his 10 overs, keeping things tight from one end. In the chase, he came in at the end and hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 9 off 6 balls with a boundary.

Edition (Final) Runs Wickets 2013 33* 2 2017 15 - 2025 9* 1

