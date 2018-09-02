Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cricket match as a feature presentation with end credits? Thoughts?

Aalekh
ANALYST
Feature
350   //    02 Sep 2018, 16:51 IST

Ground staff work very hard to make a match presentable in the best possible way

Ah, the Gentleman's game! A thing of beauty down the ages, still basking in its well-deserving glory and sharing a bond of directly proportional developmental relationship with time.

The origins of this beautiful sports trace back to the 16th century. Being played for over centuries, going through uncountable changes and amendments, the one thing this game has focused on is to get better and better with time. From being a Gentleman's game that stops for tea, it has embodied a significant catalyst of ruthless competitiveness.

From Test format to One-day format and from One-Day games to T20s, the amount of entertainment, a sense of on-field competition and a proud feeling of watching a team represent your nation and guide it to a glorious win- everything has augmented exponentially. Tournaments like IPL and Big Bash League have provided cricket fanatics with a lot of entertainment. A three-hour T20 game earned more viewers and fan support by providing more thrill and entertainment than a three-hour movie...the game has evolved gigantically for sure.

A lot of preparation goes into the creation of a match. In this piece, we will focus on the Behind the Scenes crew. From a group of people designing the presentation of the game so that it aires in the best possible way for us to watch at home to a group of people running towards the pitch with covers when it rains; from a crew that maintains the outfield by levelling the grass to a pitch-curator crew that creates a suitable pitch to play, every crew member contributes a lot for a game to happen.

From a support crew that monitors the game with high-technology inputs like hawk-eye and hotspot to the statistics team who maintain the scoreboard and from the cameramen who shoot the live match to the ball boys to the group of people who maintain cleanliness on the pitch and the entire ground - a lot of people do a lot of tedious chores by working very hard so that we can enjoy the game at home or at a stadium but don't get credit at all.

So, the idea looks something like this-

End credits of a movie

At the end of a movie, we see the credit list. It represents the cast and crew whose collective efforts are the reasons behind making a movie from the scratch.

How about something similar to a cricket match? After the match is over, a presentation ceremony is held for prize distribution and players' take on the match. How about creating an end-credit presentation at the end where the contribution of the behind the scenes crew involving the management of a match is included - from match referee to the commentators and from statistics team to the ground staff, everyone can get their much-deserved credit for their contribution.

When a match ends, the support staff never get the credit for their contributions. This way, the governing cricket authority can give the local cricket governing body and their staff who work tremendously hard to make the match happen on a certain ground an appropriate recognition. From top-level authority figure to the local support team, everyone work collectively behind a common goal and its only fair to recognize their respective contributions as and when due.

Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
