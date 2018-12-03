×
Australian media insults Indian team, IPL 2019 auction date confirmed and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd December 2018

Aadya Sharma
03 Dec 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Ahead of the India-Australia Test series, slated to begin on December 6, the Indian team finished their practice game in Sydney. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Australian media thrashed for disrespecting India


An Australian publication has been severely panned for captioning a picture of the travelling Indian team members as 'Scaredy Bats', ahead of the first Test at Adelaide. A picture showing Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar arriving in Adelaide, along with the caption, gained traction on Twitter after being shared by journalist Richard Hinds.

Australian Twitter users themselves led the furore against the media's disrespectful reporting, which has allegedly claimed that the Indian team is 'scared of the dark in Adelaide' and the 'bounce in Brisbane'. Incidentally, there is no game scheduled to take place in Brisbane.



