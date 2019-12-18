Cricket South Africa appoint Jacques Kallis and Charl Langeveldt as batting and bowling consultants respectively

Jacques Kallis

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been appointed as the batting consultant of the Proteas, in a revamp of the entire Cricket South Africa system.

Kallis joins the likes of former South African wicket-keeper Mark Boucher, who was appointed as the head coach of the national team recently, as well as the new director of cricket, Graeme Smith. Former South African bowler Charl Langeveldt has also been confirmed as the bowling consultant of the team.

Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries – 45 Test and 17 ODI – averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively. pic.twitter.com/v1uG8vf22R — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019

Langeveldt, who was the bowling coach of Bangladesh, was released by the BCB on request of CSA. Talking to the media, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said:

"I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release. We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA. We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The Board has decided to release him with immediate effect."

Charl Langeveldt

South Africa will host England for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is between December 26th 2019 and February 16th 2020 in what could be a closely contested series between two top cricket playing nations.