Cricket West Indies suspend all tournaments and meetings amid coronavirus pandemic

Habil Ahmed Sherule
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 15 Mar 2020, 09:55 IST

Cricket West Indies have suspended all cricket activities under the board for a month

The Cricket West Indies (or CWI) have opted to suspend all tournaments and face-to-face group meetings starting from March 16, for a period of 30 days. The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus,” CWI Medical Officer, Israel Dowlat, was quoted as saying in a statement.

While most of the West Indies Championship has been completed, the last two rounds, that were slated to begin on March 26 and April 2, remain suspended. The announcement also means that The Women’s CMI Super 50 Cup, the Regional Under-15s Boys’ Championship, and the Regional Under-19s Girls’ Championship also will not take place as scheduled.

Apart from these tournaments, the CWI also suspended their Board of Directors’ meeting, slated to happen in Antigua on April 17 and 18, and the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 19. 

The Chairman of the MAC, Dr Donovan Bennett, said, “We are acting based on medical best practice as well as in an abundance of caution. The ongoing gathering of even small groups of spectators, cricketers and match officials could pose a risk to some persons of contracting the virus and being stranded in quarantine in a non-resident country for a prolonged period. Clearly, this pandemic is still evolving, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the Caribbean.”

The CWI has also advised all territorial boards and local cricket associations to follow the instruction of their respective ministries of health.

The decision to suspend all cricket activities may not affect the West Indies national team, who play their next match only on June 4.

Published 15 Mar 2020, 09:55 IST
West Indies Cricket
