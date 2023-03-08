Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 135, Nepal vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and Nepal will lock horns in Match No. 135 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday, March 9. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, are placed at the bottom of the table with nine points and a net run rate of -0.726. They will go into the match after beating the United Arab Emirates by five wickets in their previous game.

After opting to field first, PNG bowled their opponents out for 97 in 26.2 overs. Riley Hekure was exceptional, finishing with figures of 4.2-1-13-5 to be adjudged the Player of the Match. PNG chased down the target in 23.1 overs.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with 32 points and a net run rate of -0.186. They will go into the match after defeating the UAE by 42 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After batting first, Nepal scored 229 for the loss of eight wickets on the back of Bhim Sharki’s 70-run knock. Thereafter, they bowled UAE out for 187 in 45 runs. Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee picked up three wickets apiece.

Nepal vs PNG Match Details

Match: Nepal vs PNG, Match 135

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, Thursday, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs PNG Pitch Report

Eight out of the 12 matches thus far have gone in favor of the team batting second. Hence, chasing should be the way forward for teams. A high-scoring game isn’t expected.

Nepal vs PNG Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Nepal vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Riley Hekure, Alei Nao, Semo Kamea

Nepal vs PNG Match Prediction

Nepal have been in good form of late and will also be high on confidence after beating UAE in their previous game. They will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

Nepal vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

