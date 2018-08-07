Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cricketer banned for nine matches for denying opposition batsman century

Rajdeep Puri
News
1.82K   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

An unnamed cricketer from the Purnell Cricket Club has been banned for nine matches by his club for denying an opposition batsman a century.

The incident occurred during a game against Minehead 2nd XI of the Somerset Cricket League. on August 4 2018. The cricketer sent a ball to the boundary, thus giving the opposition 5 runs, however, he denied the batsman a century, which would have been his first for the club.

The suspension of the unnamed player was confirmed by the club in a statement released on their website.

"The Somerset Cricket League has noted the details of an incident that occurred in the Division 2 match between Minehead 2nd XI v Purnells CC, played on 4th August 2018.

"The SCL Disciplinary Committee has reviewed the incident. The incident in its opinion brought the SCL and Cricket in general into disrepute and contained behaviour that was against the Spirit of the Game.

"As a result of this review, a Purnells CC player has been banned for the next 9 completed SCL matches.

"The SCL have been asked by Purnells CC to clarify that the player banned, is NOT Ronnie Casling, as has been incorrectly reported in a national newspaper."

Such incidents have taken place in international cricket as well. In 2010, when India were touring Sri Lanka for a tri-series against the hosts and New Zealand, Sri Lankan bowler Sruaj Randiv denied Virender Sehwag a century.

In the third match of the tri-series between India and Sri Lanka, Sehwag's 99 run knock guided India to an easy victory. However, when he was batting on 99 and India required just 1 run to win, Randiv deliberately overstepped. Sehwag hit the ball for a six, however, it was not counted due to the no-ball.

This did not go down well with Sehwag, who slammed Randiv in his post-match comments.

Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
