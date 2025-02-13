CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One, hosted by Cricket South Africa, is set to return after a one-year hiatus. The tournament will commence on February 15 and run until March 16, featuring 30 matches across eight venues, each representing one of the eight participating teams - Western Province, Lions, North West, Knights, Boland, Titans, Dolphins, and Warriors.

Each team will play seven matches, facing every other side once in a round-robin format. This competition is a vital platform for emerging talent, offering players a chance to showcase their skills and progress to bigger tournaments such as the SA20 and even the South African national team.

Western Province, the defending champions, will aim to retain their title, having triumphed over North West by 107 runs in the 2023 edition. The Lions, the most successful franchise in the tournament's history with two titles, will look to challenge for a third. The tournament promises fierce competition, with the remaining sides also eager to make their mark.

The 2024 edition of the Provincial One Day Challenge will feature several international stars, adding an exciting dimension to the tournament. Players such as Janneman Malan, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, and Matthew Breetzke will be in action, bringing their experience and skill to the competition. With high-caliber talent on display, the tournament will offer thrilling cricket and provide a significant opportunity for players to make a lasting impression.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 15

Match 1 - Western Province vs Lions, Newlands, Cape Town, 4:30 PM

Match 2 - North West vs Knights, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom, 4:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 3 - Boland vs Titans, Boland Park, Paarl, 1:30 PM

Match 4 - Dolphins vs Warriors, Kingsmead, Durban, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, February 19

Match 5 - Titans vs Lions, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 4:30 PM

Match 6 - Knights vs Warriors, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 4:30 PM

Match 7 - Western Province vs North West, Newlands, Cape Town, 4:30 PM

Match 8 - Boland vs Dolphins, Boland Park, Paarl, 4:30 PM

Saturday, February 22

Match 9 - Warriors vs Boland, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4:30 PM

Match 10 - Knights vs Western Province, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 4:30 PM

Sunday, February 23

Match 11 - Lions vs North West, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Match 12 - Titans vs Dolphins, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 13 - North West vs Warriors, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom, 4:30 PM

Match 14 - Knights vs Boland, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 4:30 PM

Match 15 - Dolphins vs Lions, Kingsmead, Durban, 4:30 PM

Match 16 - Western Province vs Titans, Newlands, Cape Town, 4:30 PM

Saturday, March 1

Match 17 - Boland vs North West, Boland Park, Paarl, 4:30 PM / 1:30 PM

Match 18 - Lions vs Knights, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 4:30 PM / 1:30 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 19 - Western Province vs Dolphins, Newlands, Cape Town, 4:30 PM / 1:30 PM

Match 20 - Titans vs Warriors, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 4:30 PM / 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Match 21 - North West vs Titans, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom, 4:30 PM

Match 22 - Lions vs Boland, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 4:30 PM

Match 23 - Dolphins vs Knights, Kingsmead, Durban, 4:30 PM

Match 24 - Warriors vs Western Province, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 25 - Boland vs Western Province, Boland Park, Paarl, 1:30 PM

Match 26 - Warriors vs Lions, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 1:30 PM

Match 27 - Knights vs Titans, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 28 - North West vs Dolphins, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Sunday, March 16

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access live streaming of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025: Full Squads

North West

Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (Wk), Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann (Wk), Taheer Isaacs (Wk), Tahir Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Rocks

Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Gavin Kaplan (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Knights

Lesego Senokwane, Nathan Roux, Dian Forrester, Patrick Botha, Garnett Tarr (Wk), Gihahn Cloete (Wk), Isaac Dikgale (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa.

Lions

Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Codi Yusuf, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Dolphins

Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee (c), Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen (Wk), Slade van Staden (Wk), Tshepang Dithole (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Titans

Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wk), Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Western Province

Jonathan Bird, Liyema Waqu, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, Edward Moore, George Linde, Juan James, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith (Wk), David Bedingham (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Warriors

Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu.

