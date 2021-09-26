CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 6, Northern Cape vs Western Province - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The final CSA Provincial T20 Cup clash in Pool A will see the Northern Cape lock horns with the Western Province at Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

The Northern Cape are struggling in the competition. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Pool A and need a win to stay in contention for a knockout-stage spot. They have played two games and lost both and quickly need to turn the tables around.

The Western Province sit in the third position. They defeated the Lions in a thriller of a contest but failed to carry the winning momentum. South Western Districts went past Western Province in the last over. Wayne Parnell's side have to be at their absolute best to go past the Northern Cape unscathed.

Match Details

Match: Northern Cape vs Western Province, Match No.6, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: September 26th 2021, Sunday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

Temperatures in Kimberley on Sunday are expected to range between 16 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy on this surface and bowlers could take a beating. Expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Cape

Northern Cape lost their last game in a super over against the Lions. They will want to put in a much-improved performance in their next clash. They need to be at their best to register their first win of the competition.

Predicted XI: Ernest Kemm, Jonathan Vandiar, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Qaasim Adams, Beyers Swanepoel, Issac Dikgale (wk), J van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba

Western Province

Both Western Province's games have been closely fought. They held their nerves in the first game but succumbed to pressure in the next. The batters need to put in a better performance in their upcoming clash against Northern Cape on Sunday.

Predicted XI: Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Jordan Woolf, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki

Match Prediction

Western Province have been able to handle nerves in pressure situations. Meanwhile, Northern Cape have struggled and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

Western Province have players who can step up in crunch situations and expect them to win against Northern Cape on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava