CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Match 19, Dolphins vs North West Dragons - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 19th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Dolphins will take on North West Dragons on Friday, October 8, at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

This is going to be the first-ever match in Pool C and the Dolphins have a strong squad in both the batting and bowling departments. The Marques Ackerman-led side has enough ammunition to fire at the opposition and their players know how to win crucial games. Thando Ntini’s pace will be one of the interesting aspects to watch out for in this contest.

Meanwhile, North West Dragons are a relatively weak side compared to the Dolphins but can give a good fight as they have a lot of domestic talent. Inexperience and inability to deal with pressure situations could, however, cost the Dragons. Eldred Hawken and Duan Jansen will be key bowlers for the Dragons in this encounter.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs North West Dragons, Match 19.

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Friday, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Weather Report

Though the previous game got abandoned due to rain, we can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball in this upcoming encounter. The sun is all set to welcome both sides with zero chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch might be a bit dampened after the previous encounter got washed out at this venue. We can expect a low-scoring encounter with batters struggling to put up a good total. Spin and slow bowlers are likely to dominate the proceedings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dolphins

Khaya Zondo is expected to take the top order spot with Marques Ackerman leading the side in the middle order. Thando Ntini is a fast bowling prospect and is the main pace bowler to watch out for from the Dolphins side.

Predicted XI

Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman (C), Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini

North West Dragons

The North West Dragons have a lot of domestic talent on their side. Jason Oakes is likely to take up the gloves for this encounter. Britz, the attacking batter, is expected to open the innings with Heinrich Pieterse to take on the middle order role.

Predicted XI

Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Heinrich Pieterse, Senuran Muthusamy, Shaylen Pillay, Jason Oakes (WK), Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken

Match Prediction

The Dolphins have a pretty strong squad with Khaya Zondo being part of the batting department. Thando Ntini and Daryn Dupavillon are pretty strong contenders to take wickets with the ball. The Dolphins should comfortably come out on top over the Dragons.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee