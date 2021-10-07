CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Match 20, Eastern Storm vs South Africa U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 20th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, the Eastern Storm will take on South Africa U19 on Friday, October 8, at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Although the Eastern Storm will be playing their first game of the tournament, South Africa U19 are an inexperienced side. The Storm have some experienced players from the domestic circuit and they will look to bring their A-game in this encounter.

South Africa U19 are the new side added to the CSA Provincial Cup for this tournament, keeping the 2022 U19 World Cup in mind. SA U19 players have a good chance to gain some experience from the three matches they play in this competition. George Van Heerden is a bright prospect and a player to watch out for.

Match Details

Match: Eastern Storm vs South Africa U19, Match 20.

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Friday, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Weather Report

Sunny weather is all set to welcome the two sides for this afternoon contest. Temperatures will hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius and there’s no chance of rain in the forecast. It will be a good contest between the bat and the ball.

Pitch Report

Due to heavy rainfall a few days back, there is a chance of the pitch dampening. Slow bowlers are expected to dominate the contest. The pitch might have uneven bounce due to its sluggish nature and batters need to spend some time before going for their shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Storm

Jurie Snyman and Grant Thomson will likely be the openers who can give proper powerplay scores to the team against an inexperienced SA U19 bowling line-up. Tlhokwe and Sinenhlanhla Zwane are expected to lead the bowling attack in this encounter for the Storm.

Predicted XI

Grant Thomson, Jurie Snyman, Thulani Tembela, Wesley Coulentianos, Nathan Steyn, Danie Rossouw (WK), Clayton August, Khwezi Gumede, Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Tumelo Simelane, Tumelo Tlhokwe

South Africa U19

There are a lot of expectations from George Van Heerden, the skipper of the side. Asakhe Tsaka had gained some good experience when he got a few chances in their previous One Day game. Andile Simelane has some good pace and could make a difference in this contest.

Predicted XI

Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden (C), Hardus Coetzer, Jade Smith, Valintine Kitime, Joshua Stephenson, Mickey Copeland, Kaden Solomon (WK), Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tsaka, Jesse Prodehl

Match Prediction

Eastern Storm have more experience and this will be a good contest for South Africa U19s to learn from their mistakes ahead of the much-awaited World Cup next year. We can expect a comfortable victory for the Eastern Storm.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee