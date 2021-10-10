CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Match 23, South Africa Under-19 vs Dolphins - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

South Africa Under-19 are up against the Dolphins in Match 23 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Mangaung Oval on Sunday.

South Africa Under-19 crashed to a second successive defeat in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup against the North West Dragons. A modest total of 142 proved to be way too difficult for them to chase down. It was a complete batting collapse as they were skittled out for a paltry 99. The 43-run defeat was a tough loss and it will be difficult for them to bounce back from this.

On the other hand, the Dolphins continued their fine form. They registered yet another victory in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, this time over Eastern Storm. The Dolphins bowled well to restrict Eastern to 147/8 in the second innings. Earlier, they set a target of 156 runs, which they eventually defended by eight runs.

South Africa Under-19 have suffered two defeats while the Dolphins come into this contest on the back of consecutive wins in this CSA Provincial T20 Cup clash.

Match Details

Match: South Africa Under-19 vs Dolphins, Match No23, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 10th 2021, Sunday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

The skies are clear with no rain prediction and bright sunshine. Temperatures will vary from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius and we can expect a full game.

Pitch Report

The wicket has gotten slightly slower with totals dropping between the 140-160 range. Chasing has not been easy and the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Under-19

Valintine Kitime with 29 runs was the top-scorer in a disappointing batting display last time out. All the batters failed to score and will need to take responsibility to step their game up in the upcoming clash.

Predicted XI: Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, George Van Heerden (c), Valintine Kitime, Kaden Solomon (wk), Joshua Stephenson, Liam Alder/Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asanke Tsaka.

Dolphins:

Jason Smith, with his unbeaten 45 runs, was the highest scorer. Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofson, Marques Ackerman and Khaya Zondo got good starts. Daryn Dupavillon picked up three wickets while Ottniel Baartman grabbed a couple.

Predicted XI: Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Kumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Prediction

The Dolphins are having a good run in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. South Africa Under-19 will be under pressure coming into this match, unable to taste success in their last two outings. The batters had an off-day while the bowlers continued to struggle.

The Dolphins have played good all-round cricket and are favorites going into this CSA Provincial T20 Cup encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee