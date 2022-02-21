CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Rocks vs Knights: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Rocks will take on the Knights in the 26th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Knights, led by Pite van Biljon, have nothing but pride to play for after being knocked out of the competition. With four points and a net run rate of -1.307, their campaign has been disastrous.

The Knights lost to the Lions by five wickets in their previous game. After opting to bat first, the Knights scored only 127 for the loss of eight wickets. Jacques Snyman top-scored for them with a 27-ball knock of 39. The Lions thereafter chased the target down with five balls left after Mitchell Van Buuren's unbeaten 55-ball 67.

The Rocks, led by Pieter Malan, meanwhile, are placed third in the table with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.270. Unless the Dolphins and North West miraculously topple them, they are mostly through to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Rocks are on a three-match winning streak and will go into the game on the back of an eight-run win over the Dolphins. Skipper Malan won the Player of the Match award after the right-handed batter scored 33 off 30 balls. The Dolphins failed to chase down 120.

Rocks vs Knights Match Details:

Match: Rocks vs Knights, Match 26, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Rocks vs Knights Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Elizabeth has been fairly decent for the batters. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Bowlers won't have much room for complacency. Batting second should be the preferred option for the teams.

Rocks vs Knights Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

Rocks vs Knights Probable XIs

Rocks

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Hlomla Hanabe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

Knights

Probable XI

CP Klijnhans, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Nealan van Heerden, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Gregory Mahlokwana

Rocks vs Knights Match Prediction

The Rocks have won three matches in a row and are in pretty good form at the moment. The Knights will need to put in their best efforts to beat the Rocks.

The Rocks will go into the match as the firm favorites.

Rocks vs Knights live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

