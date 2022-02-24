CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans vs Dolphins: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Titans will lock horns with the Dolphins in the first- semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Titans finished the league stage at the top of the table with 24 points, winning six of their seven games.

They defeated the North West Dragons in their last league game. After being asked to bat first, the Titans posted 167 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers then restricted the North West Dragons to 134/7 to win the game by 33 runs. They will be looking to keep performing in the same way.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, finished third in the points table. They won four games out of seven to finish with 17 points in their bag. The Dolphins defeated Western Province in their last league fixture to seal a berth in the semis.

The Dolphins struggled a bit, managing to score 148 in their 20 overs. The bowlers did a fine job as they hit their lines and lengths to win the game by 65 runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in the knockout stages of the competition.

Titans vs Dolphins Match Details:

Match: Titans vs Dolphins, Semi-Final 1, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 25th 2022, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Titans vs Dolphins Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface, assisting spinners from both sides. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Titans vs Dolphins Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Titans vs Dolphins Probable XIs

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 54 to help his side post 167 on the board. Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane and Dewald Brevis picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the North West Dragons to 134 to win the game by 33 runs.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dolphins

Khaya Zondo smashed a fifty (59* off 51 balls) as they scored 148 in their 20 overs. Bryce Parsons was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps as they knocked over Western Province on 83 to complete a convincing victory.

Probable XI

Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo

Titans vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Having won their respective last league games, both sides will be riding high with confidence. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations as the loser will be knocked out of the competition.

Both sides are thus expected to come out all guns blazing in the first semi-final.

The Titans have done exceptionally well in the league stage and are expected to carry that form into the semifinals on Friday.

Prediction: Titans to win this encounter.

Titans vs Dolphins live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Quinton de Kock to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far