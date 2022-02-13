CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Titans vs Dolphins Province: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Titans will lock horns with the Dolphins in the 13th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth will host this encounter.

The Titans got off to a losing start to the competition but bounced back as they have won their next two games. They faced the Knights in their last game and beat them convincingly.

After electing to bat first, the Titans scored 151 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then backed up their batters as they knocked over the Knights on 124 to win the game by 27 runs.

They will be hoping to keep performing in the same way in their upcoming fixture against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have also won two of their three games. They beat the Warriors in their last game. It was a high-scoring affair.

After being asked to bat first, the Dolphins posted 211 on the board, thanks to some good contributions from their batters.

The bowlers struggled a bit but held their nerves in the end to restrict the Warriors to 191 to win the game by 20 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Titans vs Dolphins Match Details:

Match: Titans vs Dolphins, Match 13, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Titans vs Dolphins Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a balanced track. Batters can play their strokes freely once set. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Titans vs Dolphins Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Titans vs Dolphins Probable XIs

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 59 to help his side put 151 on the board. Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets apiece as they knocked over the Knights on 124 to win the game by 27 runs.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dolphins

Fifties from Grant Roelofsen (50) and David Miller (58) helped them post 211 on the board. Jason Smith picked up three wickets as the Dolphins restricted the Warriors to 191 to defend their total successfully.

Probable XI

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottniel Baartman

Titans vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their last game. They have fired in unison and have managed to win their respective last fixtures. Expect them to come out all guns blazing on Monday as the winner of this game will go to the top of the table.

The Titans look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Titans to win this encounter.

Titans vs Dolphins live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

