CSK win the toss against KXIP, will bat first (Toss)

IANS
NEWS
News
30   //    06 Apr 2019, 16:06 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin during toss ahead of the 18th match of IPL 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 6, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and decided to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye are back for KXIP in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb. Three changes for CSK, Kuggeleijn makes his IPL debut, Harbhajan back and Faf gets his first game of the season. While Dwayne Bravo is injured, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur are sitting out.

The pitch has a dry look to it, but former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels there will be runs on offer.

Speaking before the toss, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said: "We are happy to get three wins. We have some challenges as some of our players are injured. We try to read conditions and guess conditions but it keeps changing. And that is a challenge. The first game was a surprise, second game pitch was good but outfield was bad. We are excited. Kings have a similar kind of a set-up, good spinners and top-heavy batting."

KXIP come into the game with a stunning win over Delhi Capitals while CSK lost to Mumbai Indians.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

IANS
NEWS
