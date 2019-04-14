CSK win toss, ask KKR to bat first

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik and Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni during the toss ahead of the 23rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on April 9, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League game at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Table-toppers Chennai, who could be through to the playoffs with one more win, remained unchanged from their last outing which they won against Rajasthan Royals, a match marred by Dhoni's confrontation with the umpires.

KKR, meanwhile, welcomed back Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn with Harry Gurney also brought back in place of Lockie Ferguson. Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite missed out. KKR lost their last two matches.

Andre Russell, who was doubtful for the tie with an injury, also made the playing XI.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.