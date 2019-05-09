CWC 2019: Afghanistan bowler Hamid Hassan to quit ODIs after the tournament

Australia v Afghanistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

What's the story?

Afghanistan's 31-year-old fast bowler, Hamid Hassan has announced that he will quit the 50-overs format after playing the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. Hassan was surprisingly called up to the ODI squad for the World Cup as the pacer had last played an ODI match way back in 2016.

Hamid Hassan revealed his future plans while giving an interview to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The background

Hassan had played the 2015 World Cup for Afghanistan where he scalped 8 wickets in 6 matches. He even helped his team win their first ever World Cup match against Scotland. Though he is one of the most experienced players in the Afghanistan squad, it is his injury concerns which have forced him to take this tough call.

The heart of the matter

Revealing his status as an ODI cricketer after the World Cup, Hassan said:

"Probably this is going to be my last World Cup for my country. I may stop playing ODI cricket after this tournament. As a player who has dedicated all his life to cricket, the decision to quit is always a tough one. However, after a lot of thought, I felt after the injuries and the recovery process I went through, it is time to consider my health seriously."

He said that his knee would hurt more if he continues to play ODI cricket. However, he will continue playing the T20 format for Afghanistan and also in the T20 leagues worldwide.

What's next?

Hassan has served his country to the fullest and fans and his teammates alike will wish for him to perform at his best for his final venture in ODI cricket as Afghanistan kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia.