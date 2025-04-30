CWI T20 Blaze Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Cricket West Indies (CWI) T20 Blaze Tournament 2025 is set to kick off on May 1 and will run until May 11. All 16 games of the premier women's domestic T20 competition in the Caribbean will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

Six teams, namely Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and hosts Windward Islands, will participate in the tournament. Trishan Holder, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, Amanda Edwards, Anisa Mohammed, Zaida James are the respective captains.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, where all teams will play five games each in the league stage. Then, the top two teams will lock horns in the final to decide the winner.

Jamaica are the defending champions, having won the title in 2024. Rashada Williams was the top-scorer with 183 runs, while Plaffiana Millington bagged the most wickets (11).

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

CWI T20 Blaze Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Round 1 – Thursday, May 1

Match 1 - Guyana vs Leeward Islands, 7:30 PM

Match 2 - Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago, 12:00 AM (May 2)

Match 3 - Windward Islands vs Jamaica, 4:30 AM (May 2)

Round 2 – Saturday, May 3

Match 4 - Windward Islands vs Guyana, 7:30 PM

Match 5 - Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago, 12:00 AM (May 4)

Match 6 - Barbados vs Leeward Islands, 4:30 AM (May 4)

Round 3 – Monday, May 5

Match 7 - Jamaica vs Leeward Islands - 7:30 PM

Match 8 - Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, 12:00 AM (May 6)

Match 9 - Barbados vs Guyana, 4:30 AM (May 6)

Round 4 – Wednesday, May 7

Match 10 - Jamaica vs Barbados, 7:30 PM

Match 11 - Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands, 12:00 AM (May 8)

Match 12 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana, 4:30 AM (May 8)

Round 5 – Friday, May 9

Match 13 - Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands, 7:30 PM

Match 14 - Jamaica vs Guyana, 12:00 AM (May 10)

Match 15 - Windward Islands vs Barbados, 4:30 AM (May 10)

Sunday, May 11

Final: 1st place vs 2nd place, 12:00 AM (May 12)

CWI T20 Blaze Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The games will be available to stream live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the viewers can also buy a pass to enjoy the live action on the FanCode app and website in India.

CWI T20 Blaze Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Barbados

Trishan Holder (captain), Eboni Brathwaite, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Nia Wood.

Guyana

Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Realeanna Grimmond, Sheneta Grimmond, Nyia Latchman, Mandy Mangru, Tramaine Marks, Katana Mentore, Plaffiana Millington, Ashmini Munisar, Cyanna Retemiah, Anestecia Venezuela, Latoya Williams.

Jamaica

Rashada Williams (captain), Abigail Bryce, Nicole Campbell, Keneisha Ferron, Chinelle Henry, Chrishana McKenzie, Jodian Morgan, Chedean Nation, Lena Scott, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Vanessa Watts, Celina Whyte, Kade Wilmott, Kate Wilmott.

Leeward Islands

Amanda Edwards (captain), Kimberly Anthony, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Melicia Clarke, Jahzara Claxton, Shawnisha Hector, Qiana Joseph, Rozel Liburd, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Chey-Anne Moses, Divya Saxena, Saneldo Willett.

Trinidad & Tobago

Anisa Mohammed (captain), Kirbyina Alexander, Britney Cooper, Deliannys Espinoza Herrera, Brianna Harricharan, Caneisha Isaac, Djenaba Joseph, Lee Ann Kirby, Amrita Ramtahal, Samara Ramnath, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent.

Windward Islands

Zaida James (captain), Holly Charles, Niesha Cherry, Nerissa Crafton, Ashlene Edward, Afy Fletcher, Earnisha Fontaine, Amiah Gilbert, Jannillea Glasgow, Japhina Joseph, Namiah Marcellin, Carena Noel, Selena Ross, Abini St. Jean.

