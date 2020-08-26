Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 25 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on August 25, with three matches being played on the day. The third day of the tournament will see four of the five teams displaying their wares in the three encounters scheduled for the day.

Riyaan CC are sitting atop the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They have won three of their four matches so far, with their only loss coming against Nicosia Tigers CC.

Nicosia Tigers CC, who were not seen in action yesterday, won both their matches on the opening day and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament to date. They occupy the second spot in the points table with 4 points in their kitty, placed above Cyprus Eagles CTL on net run rate.

Cyprus Eagles CTL is the only other team to have won a match so far in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They also have 4 points to their credit, courtesy a couple of wins apart from a loss against Riyaan CC.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC are yet to register a win in the tournament, with the former losing all their three matches and the latter losing both their encounters by huge margins. Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC occupies the fourth position on the points table due to their superior net run rate of -3.227.

With only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage of the Cyprus T10 League 2020, the two encounters between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC might decide the last semi-final spot with the other three teams likely to make the grade.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 166 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 64 as his top score. Ullah has scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 244.11 and has smashed 11 fours and 16 sixes, the most by far by any batsman in the league to date.

BLCS Kumara of Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 111 runs to his name. He has a 66-run knock as his highest score. Kumara also has an impressive strike rate of 185.00 and has struck 12 fours and 6 hits over the ropes.

Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 95 runs in four matches with an unbeaten 43-run knock as his best inning. Ahmad has an excellent strike rate of 206.52 and has struck 7 fours and the same number of maximums.

With thirteen more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shoaib Ahmad and Sibtal Hassnain, both from Riyaan CC, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They have taken 5 wickets each with the former placed at the top spot in the list due to his superior strike rate of 7.20.

Ahmad has a best bowling effort of 2/18 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.33. Hassnain has a spell of 2/5 as his best figures and has been extremely stingy, having bowled with an economy rate of just 4.75.

Benojir Ahmed of Nicosia XI Fighters CC occupies the third position in the list of highest wicket-takers of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has 4 scalps to his name with a spell of 3/36 as his best bowling effort. But Ahmed has been extremely expensive, having conceded 19.25 runs per over.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with plenty of matches yet to be played.