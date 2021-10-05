Cyprus vs Estonia, 1st & 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Cyprus and Estonia will face off in a two-match bilateral series at Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi on Tuesday.

Cyprus are playing their first-ever official T20 international match in this bilateral series. Michalis Kyriacou and Syed Hussain are game-changers with both bat and ball and are expected to fire on all cylinders in this two-match series.

Estonia are also playing their first-ever T20I game. Marko Vaik will be leading the side with some match-winners packed in their XI. There have been a lot of changes to Estonian cricket’s domestic structure over the last year or so to bring more quality cricketers into their setup.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus vs Estonia, 1st T20I and 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: October 5th, 2021, Friday, 12:30 PM IST and 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi.

Weather Report

A sunny day is all set to welcome both sides in Episkopi with temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip is all set to assist batters with an artificial mat in place. Short boundaries on one side will help teams target the area and put more runs on the board. Teams batting first will have a fair idea of the match situation to dominate the proceedings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus

Michalis Kyriacou will be leading the side. He is expected to bat at the No.5 spot and will open bowling duties. Syed Hussain is another all-round prospect who can do well with both bat and ball.

Predicted XI

Syed Hussain, Chamal Mahamalage, Gurpratap Singh, Michalis Kyriacou, Pradeep Nalin Gamage, Roman Mazumder, Sachithra Nalin Pathirana, Shoaib Ahmad, Waqar Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Zeeshan Sarwar

Estonia

Marko Vaik, the wicketkeeper-batsman, will lead the side in both contests. Ashish Rana will bat at No.3 and he’s expected to bowl his four overs quota as well. Timothy Filer is also one of the players to watch out for with his dashing batting as an opener and as a part-time bowler.

Predicted XI

Timothy Filer, Ali Masood, Ali Raza, Ashish Rana, Ayush Ummat, Habib Khan, Kalle Vislapuu, Mac Sedgwick, Marko Vaik, Moshur Rahman, Saqib Naveed

Match Prediction

Cyprus will enjoy beautiful batting conditions at this home venue. They have enough all-round options within their squad, and it all boils down to their good performance in the contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

