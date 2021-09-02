Czech Republic vs Romania, Continental Cup, Match 4: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Czech Republic and Romania will face each other in Match No. 4 of the Continental Cup on Friday, September 3 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County.

The Czech Republic haven’t made the greatest of starts in the Continental Cup. On Thursday, Hungary beat them by five runs.

After electing to field first, the Czech team restricted Hungary to 165 for the loss of six wickets. Zeeshan Kukikhel’s 49-ball 75 blew them away.

In the run-chase, Sudesh Wickramasekara scored a 41-ball knock of 58, but his efforts went in vain. Kaushalkumar Mendon also played a decent cameo, but he couldn’t take his team home.

Romania, meanwhile, will look to start their campaign on a winning note. They are led by Ramesh Satheesan, who is also their leading run-scorer in T20Is. The team also has Pavel Florin, who is their top wicket-taker in the 20-over format. Florin and Satheesan are also their most-capped players in the shortest format of the game.

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Romania, Match 4

Date: September 3, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 11:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been fairly good for batting in matches thus far in the Continental Cup. However, the teams batting first have gotten a fair amount of advantage. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store.

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic

Wickramasekara and Mendon looked in excellent touch for the Czech Republic in their first game. They will be looking to carry their form, but they also need support from others. Kayul Mehta picked up three wickets against Hungary and the right-arm off-spinner should be high on confidence.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagnnivasan, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Kaushalkumar Mendon, Sahil Grover, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Hilal Ahmed (wk), Kayul Mehta, Sameera Waththage

Romania

Ramesh Satheesan has been a prolific run-scorer for Romania in the tournament. In 13 games, he has scored 417 runs at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 187.83. Florin has 13 wickets to his name from 13 games. The likes of Vasu Saini, Gohar Manan and others need to step up as well.

Predicted XI: Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Waqar Abbasi, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Vasu Saini, Cosmin Zavoiu, Sami Ullah, Aftab Kayani, Pavel Florin, Marian Gherasim

Match Prediction

The Czech Republic and Romania have only faced each other once in the T20Is. Back in 2019, the Czech Republic beat Romania by 17 runs. Czech Republic have a pretty strong batting lineup and hence, should be able to win the match.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee