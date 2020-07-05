×
Czech T10 Super Series 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table for Group 4 until July 4th (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 after Day 1.
  • While Moravian CC is out of the reckoning, the other 3 teams would be fighting it out to emerge as the group toppers.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 10:13 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series
ECN Czech T10 Super Series

The Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 has reached the critical phase. With all the four teams having played two encounters each on 4th July, their final group stage encounters are scheduled for today.

The last two group stage matches would be followed by the eliminator between the second and third-placed teams after the league encounters. The winner of this clash will take on the group toppers in the all-important final.

Brno Rangers are in the prime position to top the group and qualify for the finals. Having defeated Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders in their first two league encounters, they would be up against the supposedly weaker Moravian CC in their final group match. A win in this clash would assure them of a place in the all-important final.

Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders have 2 points each with both having registered a win against Moravian CC while losing their encounters against Brno Rangers. They would be facing each other in the second match of the day, which might prove to be a dress rehearsal for the eliminator unless Moravian CC are able to cause a major upset by beating the Brno Rangers.

Moravian CC are eliminated from the race for a spot in the knockout matches after having lost both their first two matches against Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders. They would be playing for pride against the Brno Rangers in the first match of the day.

Following is the points table of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 after the first day of the league stage matches.

Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 Points Table
Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 Points Table

Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 - Highest run-scorers
Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 - Highest run-scorers

Somesekhar Banerjee of Brno Rangers is the top run-getter after the first day of action in the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4. The opening batsman has amassed 42 runs in the two matches, with a 33-run knock as his highest score.

Jan Hoffmann of Brno Raptors is second on the list of highest run-getters. He has scored a total of 39 runs in the two matches so far, although he was run out for just one run in their second match. His highest score of 38 runs is the most by anyone in the group and he has also played at an impressive strike rate of 177.27.

Aamir Husain of Brno Raiders occupies the third spot on this list. With 38 runs to his credit, he is just a run behind Hoffmann. He has a 32-run knock as his highest score, although he has been relatively slow with a strike rate of 122.58.

With four matches to be played today and one of the teams supposed to play three matches on the day, any of the other players could leapfrog the top three to emerge as the top run-scorer of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4.

Most Wickets

Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 - Highest wicket-takers
Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 - Highest wicket-takers

Sandeep Naidu of Brno Raptors is the top wicket-taker of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 after the first day of action. He has accounted for 4 wickets in the two matches so far, with the best bowling effort of 3/7. He is one of just two bowlers to have taken a 3-wicket haul and has an impressive economy rate of 4.0.

There are 5 bowlers with 3 wickets to their name with Basavantaray Madival of Brno Raptors and Rahat Ali of Brno Rangers occupying the second and third spots respectively due to their superior average and economy rate.

Madival has been one of the most impressive bowlers in Group 4 of the Czech T10 Super Series with a sensational economy rate of 2.0 and an equally brilliant average of 2.66. Ali has also not been too far behind with an economy rate of 4.5 and an average of 6.0.

Anil Paul Manavalan of Moravian CC, Tripurari Kanhya Lal of Brno Rangers and Arunkumar Vasudevan of Brno Raiders are the other bowlers with 3 scalps to their credit.

Much like the top run-scorers list, a lot of upheavals can be expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Czech T10 Super Series Group 4 with four matches to be played on the day.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 10:13 IST
ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020
