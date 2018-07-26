Dale Steyn to retire from ODIs, T20Is after 2019 World Cup

Aadya Sharma

Dale Steyn

South African speedster Dale Steyn has announced that he plans to retire from white-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup.

"I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup, I don't see myself playing white ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," Steyn declared.

"If you look at our batting line-up, our top six have played 1,000 games, but lower half - from eight to eleven who are currently playing - not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience. I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there," he added.

Steyn, who is tied at 421 wickets with Shaun Pollock's South African record for most Test wickets, plans to extend his career in the whites beyond the event in England.

"When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible. I have finally come out of a cloud of injuries. I broke my shoulder and in my first game on return (against India at Cape Town this year), I landed in a foot-hole. It was rotten luck.

"It's quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that [the injury] is gone and now I am fit. I played two Test matches without an injury, bowled at a good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It's a big plus."

Steyn last played for South Africa in an ODI against Australia in 2016. Since his debut in 2005, Steyn has played only 113 ODIs for his country, as well as 88 T20Is from 2007-2016. He's picked up 180 and 58 wickets respectively in the two formats.