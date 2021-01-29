Dan Christian confident Sydney Sixers can retain BBL title despite missing home comforts

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian is confident about his team's chances in their Qualifier match-up against the Perth Scorchers, despite not playing at the SCG. State border closures due to COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the two Sydney teams to play at home this season. As a result, the Sixers will take on the Perth Scorchers at the Manuka Oval in the BBL Qualifier in Canberra on Saturday.

With a place in the BBL final up for grabs, Dan Christian is hopeful it will be a traditional Manuka Oval pitch, which will suit them more than their opponents. The Scorchers' pace battery has feasted on the bouncy pitches in Perth so far this season. But they haven't had as much luck in Canberra, losing both their games.

"We played really well against them (Perth Scorchers) last time. We were pretty excited to come to Manuka and play against them. We know what they are like on the fast, bouncy pitches in Perth. They're near unbeatable. Hopefully it's a traditional Manuka. Slightly slow, holds a bit for slower balls, spins a bit. Those conditions really suit our batsmen and bowling attack," said Dan Christian, as reported by AAP.

"Pretty handy addition" - Dan Christian delighted to have Mitchell Starc back in Sydney Sixers squad

Mitchell Starc is back in the Sydney Sixers squad for the BBL finals

Dan Christian is delighted to welcome Mitchell Starc back to the Sydney Sixers squad for the BBL playoffs. The left-arm pacer missed the group stage as he was on Australia duty for the Test series against India. But he will bolster the Sydney Sixers' bowling attack ahead of the Qualifier.

"Pretty handy addition if you're able to add one of the best fast bowlers in the world," Dan Christian said on Mitchell Starc. "We've played some fantastic cricket, we just haven't played that perfect game yet."

Dan Christian and Mitchell Starc will aim to help the Sydney Sixers retain their BBL crown, having won the tournament last season as well.