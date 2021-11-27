DB vs DG prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in Match No. 21 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, started their campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they have faltered a bit in their last three matches. The Bulls are currently placed third in the table and their net run rate of -1.509 isn’t amongst the best either.

In their previous game, the Bulls defeated the Northern Warriors by eight wickets. The Warriors scored 128 for the loss of six wickets after being sent in to bat first. Shiraz Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the Bulls as he accounted for a couple of wickets while others picked up one wicket apiece.

Thereafter, the Bulls chased the target down in 9.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his power after amassing 70 runs off 32 balls with six fours and five sixes. Luke Wright, scoring an 18-ball 40, lent him apt support.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, have moved up to second in the points table. On Friday, they defeated the Chennai Braves by five wickets. After electing to field first, the Gladiators bowled the Braves out for 57. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets, conceding only nine runs.

In their run-chase, the Gladiators were reduced to 20 for four in 2.2 overs. Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera and Mark Deyal pushed them on the backfoot. However, David Wiese’s cameo of 20 off nine balls helped the Gladiators chase the target down with 24 balls to spare.

Can the Bulls beat the Gladiators?

The Bulls have blown a tad hot and cold after winning their first three games. Their recent form hasn’t been good and it’s thus a great chance for the Gladiators to defeat them.

Gladiators, on the contrary, have found some momentum. Hasaranga has turned out to be a massive X-factor for them. Another win may even take the Gladiators to the top of the points table.

Prediction: Delhi Bulls to win the match.

