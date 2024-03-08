DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The 15th match of WPL 2024 will be held tonight (March 8), where Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the UP Warriorz (UPW). The Warriorz were in action last night (March 7) as well. Mumbai Indians beat them comfortably by 42 runs in yesterday's Women's Premier League encounter.

UPW are in a virtual do-or-die situation now as they get ready to take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals. DC and UPW clashed once during the Bengaluru leg of the tournament. In that match, DC registered a nine-wicket win.

DC will start as the favorites to win tonight's game as well. Before the match starts, here's a look at the probable XIs, prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details for this WPL 2024 fixture.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 15, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 8, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for this match will be broadcast just before the toss. Generally, the wicket in Delhi is good for batting, but UP Warriorz managed to score only 118 runs in their innings against Mumbai Indians last night.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Weather Forecast

A clear sky is expected for tonight's WPL 2024 match in Delhi. The temperature will loom around 20 degrees Celsius. There is 0% chance of rain during the match hours tonight.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Probable XIs

DC Women

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Chamari Atapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani and Saima Thakor.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction

Considering how Delhi Capitals mauled the UP Warriorz in their previous match, DC will be the favorites to win tonight. Also, UPW were in action less than 24 hours ago, and the players may not be fresh for tonight's contest. Expect DC to record another win on home turf.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

