Denmark vs Finland, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Denmark are all set to host Finland for a three-match T20I series, called the T20I Nordic Cup, from May 7. All games will be played at Svanholm Park in Brondby. The series provides a great opportunity for both sides to prepare for the 2022-23 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier subregional tournaments.

Denmark haven’t had the best of times of late, having failed to win a single game out of their last five. Frederik Klokker will be leading Denmark in the T20I series. He will be looking to lead his team by example.

Finland, on the other hand, have won two out of their last five games. They have some exciting players on their side who will be looking to step up in the Nordic Cup.

Nathan Collins has been handed the responsibility of leading the Finnish side in the T20I series. It will be interesting to see whether they manage to beat Denmark at the latter's backyard.

Denmark vs Finland Match Details:

Match: Denmark vs Finland, 1st T20I, Finland tour of Denmark T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 7th 2022, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Svanholm Park, Denmark

Denmark vs Finland Pitch Report

The pitch at Svanholm Park is expected to assist bowlers. The batters need to take their time before playing their strokes. Once set, the batters can play their shots freely. The surface is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Denmark vs Finland Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Brondby is expected to range between five and 16 degrees Celsius.

Denmark vs Finland Probable XIs

Denmark

Probable XI

Frederik Klokker (c), Saif Ahmad, Jawad Ali, Lucky Ali, Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Abdul Hashmi, Omar Hayat, Jino Jojo, Amjad Khan, Hamid Shah

Finland

Probable XI

Nathan Collins (c), Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Hariharan Dandapani, Peter Gallagher, Praveen Kumar, Sapan Mehta, Aravind Mohan (wk), Aniketh Pusthay, Areeb Quadir, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher

Denmark vs Finland Match Prediction

Both Denmark and Finland will be eager to kick off the three-match T20I series with a win. With the two being evenly matched sides, a cracking contest is on the cards on Saturday.

That said, Finland have a good balance to their side and are expected to edge the hosts.

Prediction: Finland to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee