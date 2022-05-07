Denmark vs Finland, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The third and final game of the T20I series between Denmark and Finland will be played at Svanholm Park in Brondby on Sunday, May 8. The series is currently level at 1-1 and both teams have it all to play for on Sunday.

Finland beat Denmark in the first game of the series. It was a close-fought contest and the Finnish side chased down 138 with a ball to spare to take an early lead in the series. The Danes fought back in the series as they outplayed the Finnish side in the second game to level the series.

After being asked to bat first, Denmark scored 171 in their 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they bowled outstandingly and cleaned up the Finnish side on 33 to win the game by 138 runs.

The series is currently level at 1-1 and both sides will come out hard on Sunday to clinch the series. It will be a test of nerves for players from both sides and expect a cracking game as the series is on the line.

Denmark vs Finland Match Details:

Match: Denmark vs Finland, 3rd T20I, Finland tour of Denmark T20I Series, 2022.

Date and Time: May 8th 2022, Sunday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Svanholm Park, Denmark.

Denmark vs Finland Pitch Report

The pitch at Svanholm Park is a balanced track. The batters need to take their time before playing their strokes. Once set, they can play their shots freely.

Denmark vs Finland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Brondby is expected to range between 7 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Denmark vs Finland Probable XIs

Denmark

Contributions from Hamid Shah (49) and Taranjit Bharaj (59) helped them post 171 on the board in their 20 overs. Jino Jojo, Saif Ahmad, Omar Hayat and Lucky Ali picked up two wickets apiece to knock Finland over for just 33 to win the third T20 comprehensively.

Probable XI

Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj, Rizwan Mahmood, Amjad Khan, Jino Jojo, Surya Anand, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Frederik Klokker (c), Lucky Ali, Omar Hayat.

Finland

Amjad Sher picked up two wickets but couldn't stop Denmark from scoring 171 in their 20 overs. Only Aniketh Pusthay got into double digits, top-scoring with 10, as they were bundled out on 33 and lost the second game of the series by 138 runs.

Probable XI

Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan, Aniketh Pusthay, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Vanraaj Padhaal, Raaz Mohammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Denmark vs Finland Match Prediction

The T20I series between Denmark and Finland stands at 1-1 after Denmark bounced back to win the second game. Expect a cracker of a contest on Sunday as both sides will come out all guns blazing to win the decider.

Denmark has a good balance to their side and expect them to win this match and the series.

Prediction: Denmark to win this encounter.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Hamid Shah to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra