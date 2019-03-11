Dew to blame for 4th ODI loss: Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/ IANS)

Mohali, March 11 (IANS) Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan blamed the failure to read the dew factor correctly as one of the factors responsible for India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) here.

Batting first, India had posted a formidable 358/6 but the hosts were let down by some poor bowling as Australia chased down the target with more than two overs to spare.

"We had expected dew would be a factor in the last game and it didn't come and here we didn't expect dew in this game and it came very heavily," Dhawan said after the match on Sunday night.

Dhawan, who posted his career best ODI score of 143 runs, revealed that India decided to bat first as they were expecting batting conditions to be tougher in the second innings due to lack of moisture.

However, the decision backfired as the Indian bowlers found it difficult to grip the ball due to the dew which made things easier for the Australian batsmen.

"So, of course, when you put such totals on the board, it's always pressure for the other sides and not our bowlers. We were quite in control till 38th over. But then the ball started coming so nicely and ... you could play any shot on that surface," Dhawan said.

Dhawan, who has endured some indifferent form in recent months, asserted that he was determined to maintain a positive frame of mind despite the pressure.

"First, I don't read newspapers and I don't take information which I don't want to. So I don't know what's happening around me and I live in my own world. So, I decide in which direction my thoughts are going," he said.

"I perform best when I am calm. There's no point in cribbing or being sad. When I feel hurt, I move on quickly. And I don't really know what people are writing. I make sure that I am in a positive frame of mind and keep doing my process," the left-hander added.

"I accept the reality and move on. I don't resist something that's happening. If it's going good, then it's good. If I am doing all my skill work, taking care of my fitness and having the right mindset, then I just sit back and enjoy."